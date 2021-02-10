Poor roads frustrate Kabarole productive hillslope

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Residents of Karangura Sub-county in Kabarole District have said failure by government to work on their roads is hampering access to markets and other services.

Karangura is a hilly area situated on the ranges of Mount Rwenzori. Nevertheless, the area is endowed with fertile soils that favour growing of coffee, Irish potatoes, groundnuts and bananas.

But the residents say delivering the produce to markets is a challenge due to poor roads. Mr Moses Masereka, a resident of Kamabale A Village, says due to poor roads, people trek long distances to access safe water while farmers get low prices from their produce.

“We have been marginalised in terms of service delivery since most of our roads are impassable. Our farmers find it hard to transport their produce to markets and to seek health services at better health centres,” Mr Masereka says.

Other farmers say they trek more than five kilometres carrying their produce on the head to Karangura Trading Centre and Bukuku.

“We pay Shs5,000 to carry a basin of Irish potatoes which we sell at Shs14,000, depending on the season. After paying market dues, all your profits are exhausted,” Mr Masereka says.

Ms Annet Muhindo, another resident, says patients and pregnant mothers find it hard to access Bukuku Health Centre IV and Nyabuswa Health Centre III.

“Pregnant mothers who want to attend antenatal care at health facilities miss out because they can’t manoeuvre through the bad roads,,” Ms Muhindo says.

“For those who want to give birth, some use traditional birth attendants. Our nearby health centre of Nyabuswa is five kilometres away and people carry their patients on their back to reach there,” she adds.

Karangura has one main road that connects to Bukuku and Mugusu Town Council but it is always bumpy, muddy and slippery. Area residents say President Museveni pledged in 2016 to construct a security road in the hilly areas but it has never been done.

Mr James Mihindo, another resident of Nyakitokoli Village, says it is a shame to the government that after 35 years in power, people still carry the sick on their backs and produce on their heads because of poor roads.

He adds that it is unfortunate that their area, which is the source of water for River Mpanga still has people trekking about five kilometres to get safe water.

The Karangura Sub-county chairperson, Mr Kahuzo Elikaanah, says every financial year they receive only Shs6 million to work on all roads in the area, which is not enough. “Over the years we have been asking the government to give us special consideration on road funds because our place is mountainous and most of our roads are in a sorry state,” Mr Kahuuzo says.

He adds that at times members of the community volunteer to work on some of the roads using hoes but their impact is not felt. Mr Kahuuzo reveals that this financial year, they have budgeted to work on Nyabuswa – Kamabaale SDA church road but he says he does not know whether the funds will be enough.

