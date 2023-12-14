Poor state of Kisoro airstrip threatens tourism

A section of leaders in Kisoro District have joined hands with tourism operators in an urgent appeal for help amid threats by a charter flight company to suspend operations in the area.

The charter company, Aerolink, has threatened to suspend operations because of the poor state of Kisoro airstrip’s runway, a drastic course of action which would severely affect the lucrative mountain gorilla tracking tourism business.

On November 2, Aerolink manager Catherine Mugo wrote to the director of safety, security and economic regulations at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), indicating that the airstrip is riddled with potholes. She also pointed out that the runway has lose stones and a dangerous concrete slab which crisscrosses it, all of which pose a great danger to aircraft landing and taking off.

“We are writing to you to humbly request that you urgently look into improving Kisoro airstrip at the earliest time possible to enable us all benefit from the revenue Kisoro as a district generates from foreign guests and make it a preferred destination for all, Ugandans inclusive,” Ms Mugo wrote.

“With the fast deterioration of the runway, Aerolink may be forced to suspend operations to Kisoro as the safety of our clients, pilots and equipment is our utmost priority,” she added.

The other danger facing the airstrip is surrounding planted forest, which affects visibility as aircraft approach for landing.

The Kisoro District chairman, Mr Abel Bizimana; council speaker Amos Hakizimana and the chairperson of the chamber of commerce at the district, Mr Expedito Byensi, told Daily Monitor yesterday that petitioning President Museveni is the other option left to address the dire situation.

Kisoro airstrip is very popular for receiving high-end tourists who come to Uganda for mountain gorilla tracking in Mgahinga and Bwindi national parks found in the district.

Mr Bizimana appealed to the government to fulfil its 2016 promise to compensate people who own tree plantations around the airstrip so that they can be cut down to improve visibility.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Kigezi tourism cluster, Mr Ivan Mbabazi Batuma, said if Aerolink suspended operations, it would deal a big blow to the tourism industry.

“As we appeal to the government to fix the problems at Kisoro airstrip runway, it is also important to remind the government to work on the tourism roads in Kigezi region because they are always in a sorry state, especially during the rainy season thus making the transportation of tourists difficult,” Mr Mbabazi Batuma said.

In response to these concerns, Mr Vianney Luggya, UCAA manager for public affairs, said the authority had identified the safety concerns already, even though it is normal practice for operators to express their concerns.