Poor traffic flow messing up Mbarara city streets

Residents and motorists have expressed concern over the traffic congestion in Mbarara City.

Unlike some cities where heavy traffic is common during peak hours, one cannot predict when they will be a victim in Mbarara.

Reckless driving as exhibited by some arrogant motorists, lack of enforcement and traffic lights, and hawkers scattered all over, and congestion remains a big challenge to one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

The government’s effort to decongest the city through the construction of Mbarara bypass has not helped.

Traffic congestion leads to delays in travel, economic loss during working hours and also leads to an increase in accidents.

Mr Philemon Gashanga, 29, a boda boda rider, blames the authorities over failure to enforce orderliness in the city.

“For every nuisance that happens in town, boda boda riders take the blame although we are not always the problem. The city authorities have failed to enforce some of the laws that would have created order. People here have the audacity to pack in the middle of the road and go shopping,” he said.

Mr Richard Kabwiire, a truck driver from Kabale District who delivers merchandise in Mbarara City, blames traffic wardens for the mess.

“Their focus is on picking taxes. We pay a lot of taxes to the city council, for example offloading tax and loading tax, but these are not translated into better services,” Mr Kabwiire said.

He added that the city authorities should deploy traffic wardens to assist police officers.

Mr Jomo Mugabe, the Mbarara South Division mayor, observed the urgent need for workable interventions to address congestion like having traffic wardens.

“Traffic wardens would help in organising boda boda riders on some of the busy streets around town, for example, High Street and around Central Market,” Mr Mugabe said.

He said street lights should also be installed.

Mr Asa Abirebe, the Mbarara City clerk, said the challenge of traffic congestion was being addressed.

“I call for patience since we had a meeting last week about the same issue and we concluded that by the end of this month, it will be rectified,” he added.

Mr Robert Kakyebezi, the Mbarara City mayor, said: “We have already recruited some traffic wardens in town who are already helping us on traffic congestion, though in small numbers but we promise to recruit more.”