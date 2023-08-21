Poor transport on Bunyonyi lake leaves learners at risk

Students residing on islands on Lake Bunyoyi in Kabale District are forced to make risky journeys on canoes to access schools on Bwaama, the main island.

There are two government-owned schools on the island: Lake Bunyonyi Secondary School and Bwaama Primary School. They are the only government-owned schools on the islands on Lake Bunyonyi. The schools also serve a few students who live in areas near the lake.

The deputy head teacher of Lake Bunyonyi Secondary School, Mr Isaac Kamukama, and his Bwaama Primary School counterpart, Ms Patience Tweheyo, last Wednesday said majority of the learners risk their lives to travel to school on rickety canoes.

They added that the risk is compounded by the fact that most of the learners do not have life-saving jackets.

Ms Tweheyo said every time the lake experiences strong winds, they register a big number of absentees as the learners fear taking the risky journey to school.

“We have a total enrollment of about 270 students, of which 150 are boarders and the rest are day scholars,” Mr Kamukama said.

“Last week on Friday [ on August 4], one of our Senior Two students, Martin Izabayo, drowned in Lake Bunyonyi when a canoe he was using capsized in the middle of the lake. His body was recovered on Tuesday [August 8]. We appeal to the government for special consideration and financial support so that we can have a safe means of transport for the learners,” Mr Kamukama added.

A learner at Lake Bunyonyi Secondary School, Desire Okwarije, said although his parents pay Shs10,000 to boat operators to take him to school, he does not have a life jacket. Ms Tweheyo said they have been relying on well-wishers who donate life jackets to her school.

“Most of the life jackets our pupils are using as safety measures are worn out and it’s our appeal to the government to consider special attention on our school by giving our learners life jackets. This will encourage them to keep in school and ably academically compete with the rest of the learners in the country,” Ms Tweheyo said.

As the schools wait on government intervention, some well-wishers have come out to help.

On August 14, Kyambogo University vice chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, led a team that visited the two schools and donated 100 life jackets and other scholastic materials in a bid to promote education.

“Every child has a right to learn and access quality services to fulfil their potential. Uganda faces major challenges in providing quality and accessible basic education to children and adolescents. Today, we are donating 100 life jackets, 1,000 picfare exercise books, 1,000 mathematical sets, 700 pens and 300 pencils. A consignment of textbooks will be delivered later,” Prof Katunguka said.

The Kabale District leaders, who included the LC5 vice chairperson, Ms Miria Tugume, education officer Moses Bwengye, principal assistant Gordon Manzi and district planner Boaz Kakuru, attended the ceremony and encouraged the learners to concentrate on their education to prosper .