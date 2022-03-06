Poorer nations need $60 billion a year to protect nature, say NGOs

Lions in the wild. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • An boost in financial assistance should go hand in glove with an end to public and private investment that damages the environment, said Marco Lambertini from WWF.

Wealthy countries should provide at least $60 billion every year to the world's poorest nations to combat biodiversity loss, an alliance of environment groups said Tuesday.

