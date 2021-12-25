Pope calls for humility in Christmas Eve mass

Pope Francis holds a figurine of baby Jesus during the Christmas Eve mass at St Peter's basilica in the Vatican on December 24, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

Pope Francis Friday called on the faithful to value the "little things in life" and show solidarity with the poor in his Christmas Eve mass in St. Peter's Basilica.
Some 2,000 members of the public and 200 religious figures attended, wearing face masks and respecting social distancing as part of measures against the coronavirus, the Vatican's press office said.

