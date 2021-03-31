Pope Francis appoints Fr Raphael Wokorach as new Nebbi bishop

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

Pope Francis has appointed Fr Raphael Wokorach as the new Bishop of Nebbi Catholic diocese.

The seat fell vacant after the Pope transferred Bishop Linus Wanok on November 23, 2018. Consequently, Msgr Emmanuel Odaga was appointed to take care as Diocesan Administrator. According to a statement from the Uganda Episcopal Conference, Rt. Rev. Raphael p’Mony Wokorach, M.C.C.J. (Combonian Missionary of the Heart of Jesus) who was born on January 21, 1961 in Arua District becomes the fourth bishop of Nebbi diocese.

After studies at Ragem Primary School, he joined minor seminary of SS Peter and Paul, Pokea-Arua (1975-1979). In 1980-1982, he went to St Joseph College Ombaci, Arua, for Advanced Secondary School certificate.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Luigi Bianco on Wednesday afternoon said: “On this occasion, the Apostolic Nunciature desires to congratulate the new Bishop Rt. Rev. Raphael p’Mony Wokorach, M.C.C.J. and to thank Rev. Msgr. Emmanuel Odaga for his generous service as Diocesan Administrator.”

Following the announcement also on Radio Maria sub-station in Nebbi, several Christians have been making phone calls congratulating the newly appointed bishop.

Catechist Valentinus Okello, said: “This is good news and we thank God for this blessing to us. Thanks to the Diocesan Administrator for leading us this while. Thanks to God.”

Previously, Nebbi Catholic diocese had Archbishop John Baptist Odama, Bishop Emeritus Rt Rev Martin Luluga and Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok.

Ministries and offices held

1993-1994: member of the Ugandan province while pursuing his Master’s program in Philosophy in CUEA

1994-2001: Kisangani, Democratic Republic of Congo, curate in a parish for a couple of years and later formator in the Postulancy for candidates to the priesthood

2001-2003: Lomé, Togo, formator at the Brothers’Postulancy

2003-2007: Chicago, USA, formator in the Theologate

2007-2015: Nairobi, Kenya, formator in the Theologate and lecturer at Tangaza University College where he served for several years as Chair of the Governing Council of the College

Vice Provincial of the Kenyan Province from 2011-2013

2015-2018: Apostolic Visitator for the Institute of the Apostles of Jesus;

On June 21, 2018, the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life appointed him Pontifical Commissary for the same Institute of the Apostles of Jesus.



