Pope Francis grants Speaker Among audience, again

Pope Francis will grant Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among private audience on August 25, 2023.

According to the communique wired to the Office of the Speaker and seen by this reporter, Ms Among and her team will be received by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who serves as the Secretary to the 86-year-old Pope.

"The Apostolic Nunciature in the Federal Republic of Germany presents complements to the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda to the Holy see, and with reference to the latter's note vabale No 106/2023 dated July 3, 2023, has the honour to transmit the message of the office of the Holy See that His Holiness Pope Francis has granted a private audience to the Rt Hon Among Anita Annet, Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, on Friday Morning on August 25, 2023," the note reads in part.

This will be Speaker Among’s third visit to His Holiness the Pope after the others in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The Prime Minister Ms Robbinah Nabbanja is in Rome where she also met Pope Francis. In the meeting with Ms Nabbanja, the Pope is reported to have lauded Uganda for her open embrace and support to the refugees and asked world leaders to promote peace to reduce the burden of refugees.