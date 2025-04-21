Pope Francis remembered as global advocate for rural poor

The President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Mr. Alvaro Lario, has paid tribute to Pope Francis, praising him as a tireless advocate for the world’s most vulnerable populations.

“Pope Francis dedicated his life to uplifting the marginalized and advocating for the world’s most vulnerable populations. He reminded us that ‘hope’ is an action,” Lario said in a statement issued on Monday, April 21.

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis championed the cause of rural communities, drawing attention to their crucial role in global food security and sustainable development. He frequently spoke of the irony that those who grow the world’s food are often the ones who go hungry, urging international action to support smallholder farmers.

“IFAD appreciates him as a champion of Indigenous People and an advocate for food security, sustainable agriculture, and the fight against hunger and inequality. He truly cared about the most vulnerable populations,” Lario added.

Under Pope Francis’ leadership, the Holy See remained active in international diplomacy, advocating for social justice, economic equity, and environmental responsibility. As an Observer State at the United Nations and its specialized agencies—including IFAD—the Vatican contributed meaningfully to global discussions on rural development and food systems.

In 2019, Pope Francis addressed IFAD’s Governing Council, calling for practical and transformative solutions to tackle rural poverty.

"None of this will be possible without achieving rural development, a development that has been talked about for a long time but has not fully materialized," he said.

The Pope also pushed for reform of the global financial system, emphasizing the need for justice and solidarity. Echoing the late Pope John Paul II’s appeal for debt relief, Pope Francis argued that many countries spend more on debt repayments than on vital services such as agriculture, healthcare, and education, an imbalance that stifles efforts to build resilient local economies.

IFAD has reaffirmed its commitment to honouring Pope Francis’ legacy by continuing to support rural development initiatives that promote dignity, equity, and opportunity.

“Our thoughts are with the global community in mourning this extraordinary leader,” Lario said.