Pope to couples: Always say please, thanks, sorry

Pope Francis has encouraged married couples to count on the strength of Christ as they weather the storms of life and recommended three important words for spouses: “Please, sorry and thanks”.

In a December 26 letter to married couples around the word, that was posted on the website of the Vatican, www.vatican.va, the pontiff points out the Covid-19 induced challenges, and asks spouses to be calm in dealing with the aftershocks of a pandemic that has upturned peoples’ lives.

He wrote: “Marriage, as a vocation, calls you to steer a tiny boat — wave-tossed yet sturdy, thanks to the reality of the sacrament — across a sometimes stormy sea.”

The Pope’s letter was released on Sunday, a Catholic feast day commemorating Jesus’ family.

“Think about the advise I gave you on the importance of those three little words: please, thanks and sorry,” Pope Francis said.

Pope Francis said there was a need to counsel couples forced to spend longer hours together under difficult conditions occasioned by the Covid-19 lockdown.

“It is not easy to be together all day long, when everyone has to work, study, recreate and rest in the same house,” the Pope said.

After arguments, the Pope urged spouses not to let the day end without making peace, reasoning that forgiveness heals every wound.

“Don’t be ashamed to kneel together before Jesus in the Eucharist, in order to find a few moments of peace and to look at each other with tenderness and goodness. Or, when one of you is a little angry, take him or her by the hand and force a complicit smile. You might also recite together a brief prayer each evening before going to bed,” he said.

In addition, the pope advised couple to continuously seek help so as to overcome conflicts and prevent hurt among themselves and their children.

“The breakdown of a marriage causes immense suffering since many hopes are dashed and misunderstandings can lead to arguments and hurts not easily healed. Children end up having to suffer the pain of seeing their parents no longer together,” he said.

On children, Pope Francis advised parents to be exemplary to them even amidst the challenges that come while raising them.

“Being parents calls you to pass on to your children the joy of realising that they are God’s children, children of a Father who always loved them tenderly and who takes them by the hand each new day. As they come to know this, your children will grow in faith and trust in God,” Pope said.