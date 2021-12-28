Pope to couples: Always say please, thanks, sorry

Pope Francis waves to the gathered faithful in St Peter’s Square at The Vatican on Christmas Day. PHOTO/AFP

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Pope Francis also tasked couples to overcome conflict through prayers.

Pope Francis has encouraged married couples to count on the strength of Christ as they weather the storms of life and recommended three important words for spouses: “Please, sorry and thanks”.

