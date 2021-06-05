Pork fanatics hit back at Museveni over pig remarks

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

Pork fanatics in Bushenyi district have hit back at President Museveni over his remarks on pigs saying ''the words disparage the pig and pork industry, which is a forex and local revenue earner at international and local markets respectively.''

According to the pork enthusiasts under their group, Uganda Pork Association, Mr Museveni’s remarks during the Friday State of the Nation Address at Kololo Independence grounds were a direct attack on their businesses.

“A real Munyankole can’t abandon friends who are in need when they are also in acute need. No! Maybe these Banyankole who eat pigs…..” Mr Museveni said while castigating countries that banned export of Covid-19 vaccines.

Mr Museveni while commenting on the failed attempt to kill General Katumba Wamala referred to the attackers as pigs, whose clues he had.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Saturday, pork revelers in Bushenyi, where there is a renowned weekly pork market known as Kabagarame, Mr Apollo Lee Kakonge said that the president has continuously belittled pigs

“The president should stop disparaging our animals because those animals contribute to the revenue that helps him to run this country. Pigs are a source of livelihood to many people outside Kiruhuura where cattle are grazed. They are also a source of nutritious products and they are loved by very many people across the world,” he said.

He added that Mr Museveni as president of Uganda should be helping people to practice piggery business so they can earn more money.

“I think it is not in order for the president to disrespect a product that many people associate with,” Mr Kakonge reacted.



Mr Dennis Twahika, a seasoned politician and student of law at Makerere University said President Museveni’s remarks demoralized Ugandans in the pork business and also show some element of double standards on the side of Mr Museveni who has been instrumental in championing household income.

“He has been championing household income and piggery has been an integral element in government programs like operation wealth creation and NAADS,’’ he said.

Mr Twahika stressed that anything coming from the head of state attacking the piggery business lowers the reputation and value of piggery farmers and the pork business in general.

‘‘Pigs have been distributed to youth groups and President Museveni is also known to have created presidential model villages where piglets were distributed and through his initiative, very huge markets for pork, Ruharo and Kabagarame emerged and empowered people economically,’’ he explained.

He asked Mr Museveni to change his position on the piggery business and how he speaks about it.

Pig farming is a lucrative venture in different parts of Uganda with high concentrations in the central region. Uganda is one of the large producers of pigs and their products on the African continent.

