Post-independence wars were unnecessary in Uganda, says Museveni

President Museveni has said that persistent wars witnessed in post-independence Uganda were unnecessary and could have been avoided.

“Ugandans should know those wars were totally unnecessary. We could have had total peace but some people decided to go for sectarianism .The suffering we went through could have been avoided,” Museveni observed at an pre-event organized to mark his 79th birthday due September 15.

Uganda got her independence in 1962 but this was followed by a series of conflicts, mostly due to power struggles and coups.

“We could have negotiated and solved these issues without shedding blood but others didn’t want to listen to us and didn’t want democracy. That’s why we had to fight until we got victory,” added the Ugandan leader who came to power in 1986 after a guerrilla war.

According to Museveni, Uganda is now stable with peace ensuring social economic transformation.

“Everybody should join the money economy by engaging in commercial agriculture, services, industries and ICT. That is the war we are on to fight poverty from homesteads and the entire country,” he remarked on Friday in Kampala.

The pre-birthday fete was organised by a group of youths led by the National Coordinator in the Office of the NRM National Chairman, Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo.

“There are two ways of creating a new society. One is by offering free education and the second way is to stop working only for the stomach. This is how we shall get a modern society. We don't want a peasant to produce another peasant. That is very bad,” Museveni noted at the event before hailed Namyalo who also doubles as his senior advisor on political affairs and her team for organizing the event.

“I am glad that you agreed to unite my 79 years of life with our struggle. In this case the struggle of September 1985 (Katonga). I want to thank all those who fought in the Katonga battles and those who fought the battles before,” he said.