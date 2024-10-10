Postal services impacting everyday lives globally

Every October 9, Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate Post Day. This annual event commemorates the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland.

World Post Day was declared at the UPU Congress in Tokyo, Japan, in 1969, and since then, countries across the globe have celebrated the occasion annually.

According to the United Nations, the day provides an opportunity for postal services to introduce or promote new products and services. This year’s celebration emphasizes the themes of innovation, integration, and inclusion.

"The purpose of World Post Day is to raise awareness of the role of the postal sector in people’s and businesses’ everyday lives and its contribution to the social and economic development of countries," states a release from the UN. The day also encourages member countries to conduct activities aimed at highlighting the Post’s role and importance on a national scale.

In 2015, the global community committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, which include eradicating extreme poverty, reducing inequality, and addressing climate change. The postal sector plays a critical role in this effort, providing infrastructure for development.

This year, the UPU celebrates its 150th anniversary with the theme: "150 years of enabling communication and empowering people across nations."

A statement from the Director General of the UPU International Bureau, Mr Masahiko Metoki, acknowledges the UPU's long-standing achievements and its commitment to continue serving people for decades to come.

“As we celebrate 150 years of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), we recognize its importance as one of the earliest examples of multilateralism,” Mr Metoki said.

He highlighted that the UPU, which started with 22 nations and now includes 192 member countries, has faced many challenges over the years, from wars to technological advances, yet has remained a symbol of global unity.

The UPU is now leading efforts to modernise postal services, sharing knowledge and finding new solutions to address contemporary challenges.

Mr Metoki noted the importance of adapting to the digital age, where instead of viewing competition as a threat, the UPU fosters partnerships to address global challenges like climate change.

More than 150 countries celebrate World Post Day annually in various ways. Some countries use the occasion to introduce new postal products and services, while others recognize and reward their employees.

Events may include the issuance of new stamps, open days at post offices and museums, seminars, workshops, and cultural or recreational activities. Special souvenirs, such as T-shirts and badges, are also common during the celebration.

Relevance of World Post Day

Mr James Cokas Onapi, Business Manager at Nation Courier Services NMGU, emphasized the importance of commemorating World Post Day, saying it raises awareness about the continued relevance of postal services and their contribution to socio-economic development.

“Postal services connect people, create jobs, and highlight trends within courier services,” Mr Onapi stated. He added that the day promotes global integration by connecting countries.

World Post Day also serves as an opportunity to assess the role of technology in improving and easing communication.

Statistics

According to the United Nations, postal networks provide essential financial services, with 1.5 billion people (28 percent of the global adult population) accessing basic services like payments, money transfers, and savings through the postal system.

The global parcel market has also grown significantly, from just under $450 billion in 2018 to over $500 billion in 2020. Additionally, 53 percent of post offices offer insurance, a critical service that strengthens the resilience of low-income individuals.