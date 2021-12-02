Prime

Poverty worsened during Covid-19,  says World Bank

Closed shops downtown Kampala after President Museveni announced a lockdown due to Covid-19 in March last year. PHOTO / FILE  

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • The report also reveals that despite an improvement between October 2020 and April 2021, income was still below pre-Covid-19 levels for at least one-third of households before the onset of the second wave of the pandemic.

The World Bank 18th economic update on Uganda, among other things, has revealed that poverty increased significantly after the first lockdown from March –June 2020, and may have risen again given another shift of workers to agriculture and the slow recovery of household income.
The report, which was released at Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) show ground at Lugogo yesterday, reveals that despite an improvement between October 2020 and April 2021, income was still below pre-Covid-19 levels for at least one third of households before the onset of the second wave of the pandemic.

