Power blackout blamed on loss of gens at Isimba

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) has revealed that the countrywide power blackout yesterday was due to the loss of gens at Isimba Dam.

In an interview with the Monitor yesterday, Mr Joshua Karamagi, the managing director of UETCL said: “Bujagali and Nalubaale/Kira plants are back online. Preliminary cause for the blackout is loss of gens at Isimba.”

He promised to give more details to this publication on how the loss of gens led to the power outage, however, we were unable to hear from him again by press time. During mid-morning hours, UETCL, which is responsible for power transmission in the country announced a total national power blackout through their official Twitter handle.

“UETCL informs its stakeholders that we are experiencing a national blackout,’’ the tweet from UETCL stated.

Water challenge

A few hours later, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation took to their official Twitter handle and announced that the same power black-

out had interrupted the country’s water supply.

“Dear customers, we have lost power supply at all water production plants and booster stations across the country. The team at UETCL is working tirelessly to address this emergency in the shortest time possible,” the tweet reads in part.