Power dams asked to prioritise safety

The government has commended Bujagali Energy Limited for developing and sharing its Dam Break Emergency Response Plan, and for taking the initiative to educate other actors in the energy sector on how to respond in case of a disaster.

In a speech read on her behalf by Mr Julius Wabula, the assistant commissioner for Hydropower Generation at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Irene Batebe, the Permanent Secretary, said as Uganda continues to expand access to electricity, all hydropower dam operators must ensure their facilities are safely constructed, closely monitored, and equipped with emergency response systems to protect the public in the event of natural disasters.

“Today’s discussions have reaffirmed one important truth — dam safety and emergency preparedness are not optional. They are integral to sustainable hydropower operations and public safety,” Ms Batebe said during a sensitisation workshop in Kampala last week.

“Our power infrastructure along the Nile— from Nalubaale, Kiira, Bujagali, Isimba, to Karuma — forms a critical cascade that supports Uganda’s energy security, economic growth, and regional power trade,” she added.

The Permanent Secretary emphasised that it is a shared responsibility for all players in the hydropower sector to ensure these facilities are operated safely, continuously monitored, and equipped with robust emergency response systems to address disasters whenever they occur.

The Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan (EPRP) sensitisation workshop for the country’s hydroelectric supply industry was hosted by Bujagali Energy Limited.

According to Mr Alastair McDougall, the general manager of Bujagali Energy Ltd, the event marked a major step toward strengthening emergency readiness across the hydropower sector. It brought together experts, regulators, academics, and emergency response authorities to share insights, build capacity, and enhance collaboration for safer energy operations.

Ms Batebe applauded Bujagali Energy for developing, testing, and openly sharing its emergency plan with the public and relevant agencies. She said this initiative will encourage regular plan reviews, joint emergency exercises, and promote a culture of readiness within the sector. She also argued that community sensitisation and data sharing between dam operators and the ministry should become part of Uganda’s early warning system.

Explaining why Ugandans should care about dam safety, Mr Michael Taremwa Kananura, the chief finance officer of Bujagali Energy, said a dam break could unleash massive flooding downstream, damaging infrastructure, homes, and businesses.

“Although Uganda has never experienced a dam breakdown, and we don’t anticipate one, our risk assessments identified dam failure as a potential hazard with far-reaching consequences,” he said.

“That’s why we designed a response plan to ensure that, if such an event ever occurred, no lives are lost.”

He added that while Uganda and East Africa have not suffered such disasters, similar incidents in Nigeria demonstrate why preparedness is vital.

“If it happens here, everyone downstream would be affected because all the water stored in one place would be released,” he warned.

Asked whether Nalubaale Dam, Uganda’s oldest, poses any safety risks, Ms Anne Gitta, who oversees monitoring and maintenance of civil structures at Kiira and Nalubaale dams, said recent studies show the structures remain stable and sound.

She explained that the dams undergo regular safety assessments and instrument readings to ensure they perform as expected, and that emergency plans are in place to prevent ripple effects along the cascade if one dam fails. “I thank Bujagali Energy for taking the lead on this sensitisation,” Ms Gitta said.

