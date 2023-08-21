Power of storytelling: Hello Hubs' Young Voices Awards make difference

“Winning was like a miracle come true,” says Ms Nagawa Evelyn after her article about the climate in Gayaza – a town in Wakiso District, emerged as the winning story.

Ms Nagawa, a resident of Gayaza, is one of the young people from Uganda and Nepal who recently entered Hello World’s ‘Young Voices Awards’ journalism competition and shrugged off competition from nearly 150 entries received from her peers after impressing the judges with her compelling story around climate change - theme for this year’s edition.

Staying true to the theme, she presented a fascinating story about the climate in her community – Gayaza, leaving the panel of judges with no choice but to position her at the top of the pile following her superb journalistic article.

The competition required children and young people from Hello Hub communities in Uganda and Nepal to submit a piece of journalism about climate change or related topics.

Judges were looking for writing that engages readers from the outset and presents a compelling story or argument around climate change or related topics using a journalistic approach—interviewing people and sharing their perspectives or crafting an informative article or writing a personal reflection or even piecing together an imaginative piece.

The objective is to engage people with the power of stories.

Ms Nagawa's winning article didn’t disappoint as it demonstrated the power of storytelling to “shed light on critical issues and inspire positive change.”

According to a statement, all of the entrants received certificates recognizing their efforts. "As we move forward, we remain committed to expanding these programs and empowering more individuals in our Hello Hubs communities," said Jolly Acha, the Hello World Regional Officer for the Central Region, during the awarding ceremony on Saturday, August 5th.

This competition was just one of many activities that happens at Hello Hub. Hubs provide unlimited, free access to tablets loaded with educational software, and internet connectivity, empowering individuals to learn, communicate, and connect with the world. There are currently 59 Hubs across Uganda and 18 in Nepal. The Hubs also offer training and run competitions like the Young Voices Awards which give people the confidence and skills they need to use the Hub in a way which is meaningful to them.

Recently 780 participants took part in Hello World’s Life Skills training. This programme supports youth in self-discovery and confidence. The Life Skills training equips community members with problem-solving abilities, leadership skills, and confidence and fosters a sense of empowerment that extends to the entire community. By addressing the lack of confidence that may act as a barrier to participation, we strive to create a more inclusive and equal hub community.

“The Life Skills Training has helped participants from our community discover their talent. We appreciate having this Hello Hub in our community,” said Sheikh Mohammad Mostafa Ssempal, the LC1 Gayaza Community, Masaka City,” reads the statement

Jumba Jerom, a participant in the Life Skills training, has learned how to create a website, among other things. "I have acquired tablet skills and further enhanced my knowledge by researching and learning from YouTube. Now, I can proudly say that I can build a website, and I am even working on becoming an ethical hacker to assist people whose data has been stolen. The Life Skills program has opened doors for me that I never thought possible, and I am determined to use my knowledge to make a positive impact in the world."