Power restoration at Isimba dam to cost UEGCL Shs600m

Restoration of power generation at Isimba Hydropower dam in Kayunga District is expected to cost Uganda Electricity Generation Company Ltd (UEGCL) nearly Shs600m.

Early this month, Isimba Dam was taken off the grid following what was described as “massive flooding” in the dam’s powerhouse, forcing a temporarily shut down of the plant.

UEGCL Chief Executive Officer Eng Harrison Mutikanga told Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, that putting back three power generation units on the national grid has already cost the firm Shs560million.

“This money (Shs560m) is within our operational budget. The restoration cost may increase slightly to about Shs600million,” Eng Mutikanga observed on August 28.

Eng Mutikanga noted that the “flooding” should not be blamed on the contractor, China International Water and Electric Corporation (CWE).

“One of the engineers who was undertaking routine maintenance opened the wrong gates leading to a gush of water, submerging the machines,” he explained.

According to Eng Mutikanga, the contractor is subjected to the costs of fixing defects.

“This incident was an accident on the part of UEGCL engineers, not contractor” Eng Mutikanga emphasized.

“I want to assure you that despite this problem we have young and very competent engineers,” Eng Mutikanga told Ms Nabbanja in the power house.

The restored three units of the dam generate 136 MW while the fourth is expected to be ready within three weeks.

Prime Minister Nabbanja later inspected Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital to ascertain allegations that some equipment at the newly refurbishedhealth facility had been stolen by some staff.

“My assessment is that some small equipment in the private wing is missing and those responsible would be brought to book,” Ms Nabbanja said before she also met head teachers and district staff at Namagabi Secondary School.



