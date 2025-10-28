Power struggle, uncertainty hits UNBS as boss returns

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) is navigating a critical moment as internal wrangles and questions of authority threaten to undermine its operations and credibility.

In mid-October, a leadership crisis erupted when Executive Director Mr James Kasigwa was directed to take forced annual leave, with his deputy, Ms Patricia Bagaine, appointed to serve in an acting capacity.

But as Mr Kasigwa told Daily Monitor last Friday, he, after all, never left office, with a new letter now stating the Ministry of Trade has backtracked on its earlier letter that ordered him to take forced leave pending a probe into cases of alleged irregularities.

In an internal memo to staff last Friday, Mr Kasigwa acknowledged the tough times facing the Bureau and stated that Trade Minister Mr Francis Mwebesa had guided on the issue of his “forced leave” and he was back in office, and it is business as usual.

“I understand this situation has caused uncertainty, concern, and frustration among staff,” he wrote.

UNBS is a government agency mandated to oversee the quality and safety of goods on the Ugandan market. Just less than two weeks ago, the UNBS Council initiated an investigation into the Trade Minister’s directive. But the Council Chairman, Mr James Kalibala, yesterday confirmed that the inquiry into alleged corruption, insubordination, and causing financial loss to the government has since been halted following a reversal of the minister’s decision.

“We have stopped the investigation and will abide by the minister’s reversal of the directive,” he said, Mr Kalibala said the three-month-old board is now focused on restoring calm and credibility.

“We pledge to restore UNBS’ positive corporate image and reputation,” he said.

“Going forward, we will emphasise partnerships and strengthen supervision to prevent similar issues in the future.”

He blamed gaps in oversight between the previous and current boards for the instability.

“We shall build on the achievements of past boards and strengthen partnerships for the Bureau to thrive,” he added.

Mr Kalibala said the Council remains committed to supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises, promoting standards, and safeguarding public health and safety.

Bureau in tension

Within UNBS, several staff members told this newspaper they could not speak freely, alleging that their phones were being monitored. “We can’t speak freely because our phones are tapped,” one staff member said.

The plot thickens

The drama took another turn when Mr Kasigwa unexpectedly appeared at a Ministry of Trade meeting last Thursday, one he was reportedly not expected to attend. His presence was said to have raised eyebrows among industry stakeholders and ministry officials.

Days later, in a letter dated October 23, the Minister of Trade revised his earlier directive, stating that the allegations against Mr Kasigwa did not warrant a formal investigation by the National Standards Council and should instead be handled administratively “to preserve the integrity of the institution.”

Following this reversal, Mr Kasigwa fired a memo to the staff, asserting that he remained in charge: “I am in office, and it’s business as usual,” he wrote. But Mr Kasigwa, who this publication sought out for a comment, only said: “I am in a meeting and refer you to the official letters for more information.”

Uncertainty

The ongoing leadership tussle has left UNBS staff anxious, with many unsure of whose authority to recognise, with the organisation effectively split between loyalties. The Bureau, which recently survived a government merger exercise, now faces another test: whether it can restore order and maintain its mandate amid political and administrative interference.

The Bureau has also been performing dismally on its mandate as the market gets littered with counterfeits and substandard goods, which UNBS, in its own reports, puts at above 54 percent as of June 2024.

This is not the first time UNBS has been engulfed in controversy. Over the years, the body has faced allegations of corruption, inefficiency, and political meddling, all of which have eroded public confidence.

Four out of its five executive directors have previously been forced out. With its central role in enforcing standards and protecting consumers, any instability at UNBS risks ripple effects across industries, from food safety to manufacturing and exports.

“The ball is in the minister’s court,” one observer noted. “But the real victims are the staff and the public who depend on UNBS to uphold quality and safety.”





And as the dust settles, UNBS finds itself at a crossroads.

The Bureau urgently needs clarity, stability, and visionary leadership to move forward. Both the line ministry and the Council must reconcile their differences to preserve the Bureau’s independence and restore confidence. The ongoing saga serves as a cautionary tale, a reminder of how power struggles and political interference can cripple public institutions. For now, one thing is clear: UNBS must return to its core mission, protecting Ugandans’ health and safety through uncompromised standards and integrity.



