PPDA orders for fresh bidding on street lighting

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) Appeals Tribunal has ordered Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) to conduct fresh bidding procurement exercise for the street lighting along Entebbe-Zana-Mpala road.

The Tribunal made orders for fresh biding procurement for the 19-kilometre road section on November 13, in its decision led by Francis Gimara.

It also held that the best evaluated bidder, Green Power International Ltd, did not meet all the bidding requirements.

“We have found that the best evaluated bidder was not substantially responsive to all the requirements of the detailed evaluation criteria. There was also failure to apply all the applicable evaluation criteria across the board,” the Tribunal ruled, adding: “The award of the contract to Green Power International Ltd for installation of the street lighting on Entebbe Road-Zana-Mpala section (19km), is set aside. In the circumstances, we shall remit the procurement back to the entity for re-evaluation of all bids.”

According to the PPDA Appeals Tribunal documents that this publication has seen, Unra initiated a procurement for installation of street lighting on Entebbe Road-Zana-Mpala Section using restricted bidding method on July 25.

Six firms; Green Power International Ltd, Sinew Ltd, Relief Uganda Ltd, Stirling Civil Engineering Ltd, Excel Construction Ltd, and Samanga Solutions Ltd, submitted bids by August 9, 2023.

During the evaluation process, the chairperson of the Evaluation committee wrote September 8 letter, to Green Power International, to request a copy of certificate of completion of a contract which had been submitted as specific experience.

Upon conclusion of the evaluation process, M/S Green Power International Ltd, was recommended as the best at Shs23b. But Samanga Solutions Ltd had been disqualified at the financial comparison stage, for having submitted a bid price higher than that of the best bidder.