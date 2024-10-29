Pray for us as we lead Uganda, Speaker Among asks church

Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has urged Ugandans to pray for her and other national leaders indicating that they shoulder demanding tasks as they steer the country.

"I am here upon your invitation basically to put a brick on the cathedral," Ms Among said and immediately added that "What is most important, as a church please continue praying for us as we lead this country. It is not an easy thing but with your prayers we will manage."

She made the remarks during her visit to All Saints Cathedral to contribute towards the November 1 grand opening ceremony for the cathedral which has been under construction for years.

The Bukedea Woman MP, who was received by former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi currently serving as the cathedral’s chairman construction committee, made Shs50 million contribution towards the event.

Mr Mbabazi indicated the said amount would sufficiently cover the final needs on the construction project of the new church building.

"We had a shortage of Shs50 million and Rt Hon [Speaker Among] without my knowledge has been gathering information and she has brought exactly what we need," Mr Mbabazi said.

The 4,000 seater cathedral building that commenced in 2009 will have a parking space of at least 150 cars. The entire project, is according to the church website, valued at Shs26.158 Billion upon full completion.

President Museveni is expected to preside over the opening ceremony this Friday.