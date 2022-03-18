Pray, respect Speaker Oulanyah’s privacy- Mao
What you need to know:
- Oulanyah, aged 56, was referred abroad for specialized healthcare by doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was first admitted in January early this year.
The indisposed Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah is alive and requires continued prayers to heal, the Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao has said.
Mao, alongside Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Deputy Speaker Anita Among, the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and Oulanyah's brother, Francis Emuna are in Seattle where the Speaker is bedridden since February 4, 2022.
"I am here with the CJ, D/Speaker, the Health Minister & the Speaker's brother in Seattle where the Speaker is hospitalized. A man who is very ill deserves our prayers," read a tweet from Mao's Twitter handle @norbertmao.
He added: "Above all let's respect his privacy and that of his family. The Deputy Speaker will soon issue a statement. It is well".
The quartet, led by Ms Among flew out of the country on the evening of Tuesday, March 15, to check on the condition of the Speaker, raising public speculation about Oulanyah's health condition.
His indisposition has impacted the programming of plenary sittings at the August House. For instance, on Tuesday Among adjourned the Parliament sine die after chairing plenary for only an hour in order to catch her flight.
