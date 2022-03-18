Pray, respect Speaker Oulanyah’s privacy- Mao

The indisposed Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah is alive and requires continued prayers to heal, the Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao has said.

Mao, alongside Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Deputy Speaker Anita Among, the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and Oulanyah's brother, Francis Emuna are in Seattle where the Speaker is bedridden since February 4, 2022.

"I am here with the CJ, D/Speaker, the Health Minister & the Speaker's brother in Seattle where the Speaker is hospitalized. A man who is very ill deserves our prayers," read a tweet from Mao's Twitter handle @norbertmao.

He added: "Above all let's respect his privacy and that of his family. The Deputy Speaker will soon issue a statement. It is well".