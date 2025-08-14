Pre-eclampsia takes a toll on expectant women in Mbale

An increasing number of expectant mothers are being diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a life-threatening pregnancy complication that can strike without warning.

The latest statistics are from the maternity ward of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital. The hospital now receives between 30 and 50 mothers each month with the condition, many of them unaware of the danger they are in until it is almost too late. Pre-eclampsia is a condition characterised by high blood pressure and damage to organs, most often the liver and kidneys, which can occur after the 20th week of pregnancy.

If left untreated, it can lead to serious and fatal complications for both the mother and the unborn baby. For 27-year-old Josephine Nelima, the experience was terrifying. She arrived at the hospital after experiencing severe headaches and swelling in her feet. “I thought it was just normal pregnancy pain. I didn’t know my life was at risk,” Nelima said. Nelima had not attended any antenatal visits. She fainted at home and was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with severe pre-eclampsia. Across Uganda, pre-eclampsia remains one of the leading causes of maternal deaths, contributing to about 12 percent of all maternal fatalities in the country, according to the Ministry of Health. Mbale, too, is seeing an alarming rise in such cases. Ms Lukia Kabitanya, the senior assistant nursing officer at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, who also manages seven units in the facility, said the condition has become one of their top maternal health concerns.

Related African women at higher risk of dangerous pregnancy complication Healthy Living



“Every month, we admit 30 to 50 mothers with pre-eclampsia. It is becoming more common, and unfortunately, many women come when it’s already severe,” Ms Kabitanya said. She added: “We are seeing more mothers coming in with high blood pressure during pregnancy. Some come late, already convulsing, and we have to act fast to save their lives and the baby.” She explained that pre-eclampsia usually starts after the 20th week of pregnancy, often with no obvious symptoms. It is characterised by high blood pressure, protein in the urine, severe headaches, vision problems, and swelling in the hands and feet. If left untreated, it can lead to eclampsia, causing seizures, coma, or even death. At Mbale, the labour ward has seen a steady increase in such emergencies. “In a typical month, we handle about 100 deliveries,” Ms Kabitanya said.

She further said that of 100 deliveries, about 30 to 40 mothers show signs of pre-eclampsia, and some require surgery. “Most mothers delay their first ANC [antenatal care] visit until the pregnancy is advanced. Mothers should start antenatal care as early as 8 to 12 weeks, but many come at seven months or even nine months. Some come only when labour starts,” she said. She added that there is also the issue of non-adherence to medication. “Even when we diagnose hypertension and give medicine, some mothers don’t take it consistently. They tell us, ‘The pastor prayed for me, I’m healed,’ or they visit herbalists who promise a cure. Meanwhile, the condition worsens,” she said. Ms Angella Nabushawo, who was referred from Busiu for a caesarean delivery, said at seven months pregnant, she started feeling dizzy and noticed swelling in her hands and legs.

Her mother, thinking it was an allergic reaction, took her to a herbalist in their village. “They gave me herbs to drink. But I kept feeling worse. Eventually, I couldn’t walk properly and was vomiting. My neighbour advised us to come to the hospital,” she said. Doctors diagnosed her with pre-eclampsia, and an emergency delivery was performed to save her life and that of her baby. Dr Betty Nambuya, an obstetrician at Mbale hospital, said pre-eclampsia often presents without warning signs, especially in the early stages. “That is why antenatal care is critical. We check blood pressure, urine protein levels, and monitor for early signs. If caught early, we can manage it and prevent complications,” she said. She added that many women only come to the hospital when the condition has advanced.





“By then, the options are limited. We have to make tough decisions, like inducing labour or performing emergency C-sections to save the mother,” she said.

Other complications

Pre-eclampsia can also lead to eclampsia, a more severe form involving seizures and other complications such as kidney failure, liver damage, stroke, or even death. For babies, the risks include premature birth, low birth weight, and stillbirth. Another mother, 33-year-old Sarah Nabirye, said her blood pressure was detected during her third antenatal visit. “They told me I had signs of pre-eclampsia and gave me medication to control the pressure. I was also advised to rest more and reduce salt intake. I followed their instructions, and now I’m feeling better,” she said. Mr Moses Wekesa, who accompanied his wife to the hospital, said there is a need for more awareness in the community. “Back home, people believe pregnancy is natural and doesn’t need hospital visits unless there is a complication. But we have seen that something as silent as blood pressure can be deadly,” he said.

Mr Peter Serugo, a pharmacist in Mbale City, said pregnancy is not a disease, but it requires monitoring.

“Many of these deaths are preventable if mothers came for check-ups early. We are losing women to ignorance,” he said.

He added: “Some women fear injections, taking tablets or believe that scans will harm the baby. Others think that showing signs of sickness is a spiritual issue, not a medical one.”