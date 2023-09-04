Pregnant women decry lack of ultrasound scan machine

Pregnant women in Ntenjeru Sub-county, Mukono District, have decried the lack of an ultrasound machine at Kojja Health Centre IV, a government facility.

Ms Alice Nansubuga, an expectant mother from Mpata Village, said she went to the government facility, only to be told that there is no ultrasound machine.

“When I reached here, I was told by a doctor to find my way to any private facility,’’ Ms Nansubuga told publication at the weekend.

“Private facilities are far from Kojja Health Centre IV and are expensive. They charge between Shs30,000 and Shs50,000,” she added.

The healthcare challenge was disclosed during the Rotary Club of Kampala Maisha health camp that saw the launch of a theatre walkway at Kojja Health Centre IV at the weekend.

An ultrasound scan uses high-frequency sound waves to make an image of a person’s internal body structures. Doctors commonly use ultrasound to study a developing fetus (unborn baby), a person’s abdominal and pelvic organs, muscles and tendons, or their heart and blood vessels.

Ms Rosemary Mutesi, another mother, said she has given birth to three children at the same facility without carrying out an ultrasound scan.

“This hospital has been in a poor state without even a walkway, but we thank the Royary Club Kampala for constructing it to protect patients, especially expectant mothers from rain and sunshine when they are being wheeled to the theatre,’’ she said.

The acting medical superintendent of the facility, Dr Abubaker Kawuba, said: “The walkway has also become a source of light during the night as medical staff move to and from their homes, replacing torches.’’

He appealed to the government to give the facility more funding, equipment and medicine, arguing that it serves a big number of mothers, including those from the islands areas.

“Due to lack of the equipment, some expectant mothers have resorted to traditional birth attendants and have lost lives,” he said.

Dr Dorothy Kyeyune, the president of the Rotary Club Kampala, said the walkway is valued at Shs30m.