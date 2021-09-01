Pregnant women shun Kamuli health centres

Authorities are advocating for skilled attendants and an enabling environment that provides quality healthcare.

Authorities in Kamuli District have raised alarm over the rate at which expectant mother are shunning health centres for traditional birth attendants (TBAs).

This is after the district health directorate records indicated that 85,698 mothers enrolled and attended antenatal care services, but only 19,780 delivered from the health centres under qualified staff.

According to records between June 2020 and June this year, health centre IIs received 24,255 mothers and delivered 4,213, health centre IIIs registered 37,610 mothers, but only 8,874 delivered at the facilities. At health centre IVs, 8,506 mothers were registered and 2,736 delivered, while Kamuli Mission and Kamuli General Hospital collectively received 15,327 mothers for antenatal care and 3,957 reported for delivery.

“We receive many mothers registering and have few returning to deliver. It is a big health concern in our efforts to have mothers attend, deliver and receive post-delivery care the right hands,” Dr Moses Lyagoba, the assistant district health officer in-charge of maternal and child health, said on Tuesday.

He further said that between August 2020 and January 2021, records extracted from health facilities indicate that out of 3,183 teenage pregnancies, only 1,619 deliveries were received and 400 prenatal deaths recorded, meaning the rest either aborted, miscarried or delivered from home under the care of unqualified persons.

“We need to intensify adolescent sexual reproductive health rights during this [lockdown] period, which has exposed our teenage girls to ‘risky situations’,” he added.

As a result, midwives are advocating for male involvement to popularise sex education and behavioural change.

They are also advocating for skilled attendants and an enabling environment to provide quality healthcare, community action, participation and partnerships in the management of sexual reproductive health issues.

“Mothers should deliver when prepared and unless male involvement is a priority, safe motherhood will remain a distant health reality,” Sr Prossy Kalembe, a sexual reproductive health rights counsellor, said.

Sr Kalembe pointed out three delays, including at home, on the way and at the facility as factors contributing to the large number of mothers not turning up for delivery despite attending and registering for antenatal care.

“At home, mothers delay because they lack transport fare. There may also be delays caused by the facility not having quality services or skilled persons,” she said.

Ms Zaituni Asio, the Plan International east and central area programme manager, called for the redirection of health service providers to the many adolescent mothers who she said face the greatest risk of complications and death from pregnancy and childbirth, but are often invisible in national and global statistics.

“These teenage mothers need guidance and counselling as they find themselves stigmatised and rejected often by their immediate family. Let us give them space to speak out, listen to them and open our doors to them so that they are protected, not abused,” she said.

Ms Sarah Kasadha, the Kamuli deputy Resident District Commissioner, called for concerted efforts to ensure that no child dies at birth and every mother and child should be reached because formative stages are the most important in child growth and development.