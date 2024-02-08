Prepare for 2026 polls, Chief Justice tasks EC

Chief Justice (CJ) Alphonse Owiny-Dollo has tasked the Electoral Commission (EC) to adequately prepare ahead of the 2026 General Election to ensure a peaceful country.

“In every electoral cycle, there are petitions, people are aggrieved with the decision of the EC. People are aggrieved with the activities of their opponents, you need a team to go through all court decisions. Is there a thread that runs through all this? Is there a cancerous characteristic? You adopt a paradigm shift to make a difference,” he said.

The CJ made the remarks while presiding over the swearing in of Justice Simon Byabakama as the EC chairperson alongside six other commissioners.

Clean elections

The CJ asked the EC to engage the various stakeholders in the electoral process to understand the impediments in the electoral process in order to have an election exercise in which people would concede defeat.

“With a leveled ground in the election process, it would give us a different country so that the person who takes up the responsibility of the presidency or Parliament begin on a clean slate, and know that there are no fetters,” he added.

CJ Dollo said it is important to understand what the issues are, whether the citizenry understand their role, the importance of registering as a voter, the importance of participating in elections, the need to understand who to vote for and who to avoid.

The other commissioners who were sworn in yesterday are Ms Aisha Lubega as EC deputy chairperson, former Kajara County (Ntungamo District) MP Stephen Tashobya, Makerere University’s Political Science and Public Administration lecturer Sallie Simba Kayunga, former Kioga County MP Anthony Okello, Ms Caroline Beinamaryo and Mr James Peter Emorut as members of the commission.

CJ Dollo urged the EC leadership to collectively ensure Ugandans live in a peaceful country after elections.

While congratulating Justice Byabakama upon assuming the EC leadership for the second time, the CJ commended the appointing authority for trusting each of the EC leaders.

“You have taken oath today, not to the Chief Justice, I am merely a witness to the oath. The oath you took is a solemn undertaking before God that you have accepted the responsibility that has been placed in your hands, the burden that you carry on your shoulders, each one of you,” he said.

He added: “Always remember the oaths of carrying out your duties without fear, favour, and affection and with no ill-will. These are powerful provisions; never fear to do well, never fear to do what the law empowers you to do with clear conscience.”

Byabakama assures nation

Justice Byabakama assured the country of unwavering commitment and resolve to execute the electoral body’s constitutional mandate in a transparent and partial manner for the promotion of democracy in the country through the conduct of free and fair elections.

Justice Byabakama pledged that the EC leadership will unreservedly work together with the people of Uganda to conduct elections that everyone will be proud of as a country.

He added: “For me and my team, we have got to hit the ground running, as we all know we have less than two years to the next round of general election. As soon as you release us from here, Chief Justice, there is no time for us to relax.”

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Nobert Mao revealed that the government is trying to enact policies and laws to introduce electronic voting, including proposals to have presiding officers at polling stations to wear body cameras.

He said the proposals are very radical and the country should not be surprised that many people may be hesitant to fully embrace them.

“Without peace, which can only be guaranteed through legitimate government, everything else can fall apart. The citizens who are out there know that you are expected to be transparent and I am glad you (Byabakama) has told us. We expect you to be non-partisan, in other words your decisions and actions should not be for the benefit of any particular party,” Mr Mao cautioned.