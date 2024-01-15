Prepare for traffic disruptions, say police

Travellers in and around Kampala have been advised to plan their journeys well, ahead of the expected traffic disruptions as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77 plus China summits start today.

This follows the designation of certain roads for use by the delegates and relocation of more than 246 boda boda stages in the city. This arrangement runs up to January 23, when the summits will end.

According to the traffic guidelines by the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, on Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Speke Resort Munyonyo, no motorcycles will be allowed. The same will apply for Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Northern Bypass to Binaisa Road through Mulago Roundabout to Yusuf Lule Road and Nile Avenue, which are the main routes. The traffic will be diverted and disrupted as often as the need arises.

“The corridor is expected to be tightly regulated with the diversions and holding of traffic and other road users,” Mr Michael Kananura, the spokesperson of the directorate, said.

No boda boda stages

Mr Daniel Nuwabine, the head of information on the KCCA taskforce preparing for the summits, said at that weekend that the relocation of boda boda stages is meant to reduce congestion, improve security and safety, and increase street visibility for pedestrians and motorists.

“Most of the stages have been blocking pedestrian ways and motorist turns, especially at junctions and we are using a multi-stakeholder methodology where we are interacting and engaging several stakeholders and institutions, including the boda boda leadership, Uganda Police Force and area political leadership,” Mr Nuwabine said.

In the Central Division, they have removed more than 48 stages on Parliament Avenue, King George the Fourth Way, Saiddi Bale Avenue, Nile Avenue, Kintu Road, part of Yusuf Lule Road, Access Road, Wampewo Avenue, Upper Kololo Terrace, John Babiha Avenue, Kafu Road, Sezibwa Road and Kupa Road.

In Makindye Division, 198 boda boda stages have been removed on Lukuli Road, Mobutu Road, Hanlon Road, part of Namasole Road, Wavamuno Road, Gaba Road, Mbogo Road, Press House Road, Prince Badru Kakungulu Road, Lukuli Link and Muyenga Road.

“According to our census of September 2022, we have 37,307 boda boda riders in Kampala. In Makindye Division alone, we had a total of 97 gazetted stages but currently, we have been having more than 300 stages in Makindye Division,” Mr Nuweabine said.

He added that they have identified the relevant boda boda leadership and sensitised them on the need for orderliness and an inclusive plan designed for boda boda operations during this period.

Mr Frank Mawejje, the chairman of boda bodas in Kampala District, said KCCA management and police engaged them on the matter.

“The stages have not been closed, they have just been relocated for the time being. Boda bodas can use those roads while riding but no parking there,” Mr Mawejje said.