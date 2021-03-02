Presidency leads in wealth declaration - IGG
Tuesday March 02 2021
The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has named the most and least compliant leaders when it comes to declaring their incomes, assets and liabilities as per the Leadership Code Act.
The IGG also said members of the 50 registered political parties in the country are among the top offenders.
While unveiling the 2021 online wealth declaration system in Kampala yesterday, Ms Mariam Wangadya, the deputy IGG, said apart from the leaders and members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, all the leaders of other political parties have not declared their incomes, assets and liabilities as required.
“Except NRM, the members and leaders of the other political parties are not declaring. These are very informed and learned people who are not complying with the law. When the tribunal comes into force, we shall prosecute them. We are just alerting them,” she said.
Asked how they know that leaders and members of Opposition political parties are not declaring their wealth, she said when they were ranking the most and least compliant institutions in asset declaration, none of the political parties featured in their system.
“This is the time for leaders to take stock and tell the story of their journey by being transparent about their assets, incomes and liabilities and how they acquired it for the protection of public funds,” said Mr George Bamugemereire, another deputy IGG.
The Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera said unless unlawfully acquired, ownership of property is not illegal and declaring it helps in fighting graft.
The IGG revealed the most and least compliant government institutions and districts in wealth declarations.
Most compliant institutions
% Rate
1. Office of President and Vice President
100
2. Permanent Secretaries
100
3. Public Service Commission
100
4. Parliament of Uganda
94.4
5. Petroleum Authority of Uganda
93.3
6. Electricity Regulatory Authority
93.3
7. Ministers
93.2
8. Ministry of Finance and Planning
93.04
9. Uganda Nat Council of Sci & Tech
91.7
10. Auditor General’s office
91.O3
Least compliant institutions
% rate
1. Uganda Tourism Board
7.14
2. Atomic energy Council
10
3. National Library of Uganda
31.25
4. Uganda Broadcasting Corporation
33.33
5. Uganda Cooperative Transport Union
33.33
6. Uganda Land Commission
35.5
7. Kilembe Mines
36.4
8. Joint Clinic Research Center
36.6
9. Gulu University
38.4
Compliant districts
% rate
1. Bunyangabu
96.03
2. Bulambuli
92.62
3. Nakasongola
91.58
4. Mbale
88.98
5. Kibaale
88.89
|6. Rukiga
86.21
7. Masindi
85.59
8. Moroto
84.51
9. Kween
84.16
10. Mbarara
83.21
Least compliant
% rate
1. Ngora
39.58
2. Nwoya
40.34
3. Zombo
41.77
4. Amolatar
45.88
5. Lamwo
46.84
6. Serere
47.37
7. Amuria
50.60
8. Bukwo
51.35
9. Kaabong
52
10. Gomba
53.2