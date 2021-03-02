Presidency  leads in wealth declaration - IGG

The Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera said unless unlawfully acquired, ownership of property is not illegal and declaring it helps in fighting graft.

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has named the most and least compliant leaders when it comes to declaring their incomes, assets and liabilities as per the Leadership Code Act.

The IGG also said members of the 50 registered political parties in the country are among the top offenders.

While unveiling the 2021 online wealth declaration system in Kampala yesterday, Ms Mariam Wangadya, the deputy IGG, said apart from the leaders and members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, all the leaders of other political parties have not declared their incomes, assets and liabilities as required.

“Except NRM, the members and leaders of the other political parties are not declaring. These are very informed and learned people who are not complying with the law. When the tribunal comes into force, we shall prosecute them. We are just alerting them,” she said.

Asked how they know that leaders and members of Opposition political parties are not declaring their wealth, she said when they were ranking the most and least compliant institutions in asset declaration, none of the political parties featured in their system.

“This is the time for leaders to take stock and tell the story of their journey by being transparent about their assets, incomes and liabilities and how they acquired it for the protection of public funds,” said Mr George Bamugemereire, another deputy IGG.

The Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera said unless unlawfully acquired, ownership of property is not illegal and declaring it helps in fighting graft.

The IGG revealed the most and least compliant government institutions and districts in wealth declarations.



Most compliant institutions % Rate 1. Office of President and Vice President 100 2. Permanent Secretaries 100 3. Public Service Commission 100 4. Parliament of Uganda 94.4 5. Petroleum Authority of Uganda 93.3 6. Electricity Regulatory Authority 93.3 7. Ministers 93.2 8. Ministry of Finance and Planning 93.04 9. Uganda Nat Council of Sci & Tech 91.7 10. Auditor General’s office 91.O3 Least compliant institutions % rate 1. Uganda Tourism Board 7.14 2. Atomic energy Council 10 3. National Library of Uganda 31.25 4. Uganda Broadcasting Corporation 33.33 5. Uganda Cooperative Transport Union 33.33 6. Uganda Land Commission 35.5 7. Kilembe Mines 36.4 8. Joint Clinic Research Center 36.6 9. Gulu University 38.4

Compliant districts % rate 1. Bunyangabu 96.03 2. Bulambuli 92.62 3. Nakasongola 91.58 4. Mbale 88.98 5. Kibaale 88.89 6. Rukiga 86.21 7. Masindi 85.59 8. Moroto 84.51 9. Kween 84.16 10. Mbarara 83.21 Least compliant % rate 1. Ngora 39.58 2. Nwoya 40.34 3. Zombo 41.77 4. Amolatar 45.88 5. Lamwo 46.84 6. Serere 47.37 7. Amuria 50.60 8. Bukwo 51.35 9. Kaabong 52 10. Gomba 53.2



