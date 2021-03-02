Presidency  leads in wealth declaration - IGG

Tuesday March 02 2021
Mr George Bamugemereire, the deputy IGG

By Stephen Otage

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has named the most and least compliant leaders when it comes to declaring their incomes, assets and liabilities as per the Leadership Code Act. 
The IGG also said members of the 50 registered political parties in the country are among the top offenders.

While unveiling the 2021 online wealth declaration system in Kampala yesterday, Ms Mariam Wangadya, the deputy IGG, said apart from the leaders and members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, all the leaders of other political parties have not declared their incomes, assets and liabilities as required.

“Except NRM, the members and leaders of the other political parties are not declaring. These are very informed and learned people who are not complying with the law. When the tribunal comes into force, we shall prosecute them. We are just alerting them,” she said.

Asked how they know that leaders and members of Opposition political parties are not declaring their wealth, she said when they were ranking the most and least compliant institutions in asset declaration, none of the political parties featured in their system.
“This is the time for leaders to take stock and tell the story of their journey by being transparent about their assets, incomes and liabilities and how they acquired it for the protection of public funds,” said Mr George Bamugemereire, another deputy IGG.

The Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera said unless unlawfully acquired, ownership of property is not illegal and declaring it helps in fighting graft.
The IGG revealed the most and least compliant government institutions and districts in wealth declarations.
 

Most compliant institutions

% Rate

1. Office of President and Vice President                      

100

2. Permanent Secretaries                                                  

100

3. Public Service Commission                                           

100

4. Parliament of Uganda                                                    

94.4

5. Petroleum Authority of Uganda                                                 

93.3

6. Electricity Regulatory Authority                                  

93.3

7. Ministers                                                                             

93.2

8. Ministry of Finance and Planning                              

93.04

9. Uganda Nat Council of Sci & Tech                              

91.7

10. Auditor General’s office                                                 

91.O3

Least compliant institutions

% rate

1. Uganda Tourism Board                                                                                                                      

7.14

2. Atomic energy Council                                                  

10

3. National Library of Uganda                                         

31.25

4. Uganda Broadcasting Corporation                           

33.33

5. Uganda Cooperative Transport Union                   

33.33

6. Uganda Land Commission                                           

35.5

7. Kilembe Mines                                                                 

36.4

8. Joint Clinic Research Center                                       

36.6

9. Gulu University                                                               

38.4

Compliant districts

% rate

1. Bunyangabu                                                                     

96.03

2. Bulambuli                                                                            

92.62

3. Nakasongola                                                                      

91.58

4. Mbale

88.98

5. Kibaale                                                                                

88.89

6. Rukiga                                                                                   

86.21

7. Masindi                                                                                                

85.59

8. Moroto                                                                                

84.51

9. Kween                                                                                  

84.16

10. Mbarara                                                                               

83.21

Least compliant

% rate

1. Ngora                                                                                     

39.58

2. Nwoya                                                                                   

40.34

3. Zombo                                                                                  

41.77

4. Amolatar                                                                             

45.88

5. Lamwo                                                                                  

46.84

6. Serere                                                                                  

47.37

7. Amuria                                                                                  

50.60

8. Bukwo                                                                                   

51.35

9. Kaabong                                                                               

52

10. Gomba                                                                                

53.2


