President, Kabaka eulogise Justice Kanyeihamba

President Museveni and Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II have eulogised the late former Supreme Court judge George Wilson Kanyeihamba. In Museveni’s condolence message that he shared on his X handle over the weekend, the President acknowledged Justice Kanyeihamba’s contribution to the NRM party and the country at large.

“…It is with great sorrow that I learnt of the death of our friend Prof Kanyeihamba …After liberation, he became part of the NRM government as a minister and, at one time, he represented Rubaanda. Later on, he became a judge,” Mr Museveni said. He added: “I salute his contribution to Uganda and the NRM over the years, condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”





The President said he first met the deceased former judge during the historic debate between Prof Ali Alamin Mazrui and Dr Rodney at Makerere University.

“I remember first meeting Prof Kanyeihamba at the historic debate between Prof Mazrui and Dr Rodney at Makerere University. This is when Prof Mazrui, in his remarks, said he was not in ‘conflict’ with Dr Rodney, whereupon Rodney said they cannot be in ‘conflict’ because they were not even in ‘touch’” Mr Museveni said.

He added: “Rodney meant that Mazrui was talking about neo-colonialism while he was talking about real independence. After that debate, I next met Kanyeihamba in the UK as part of our external committee in the 1981-86 war.’ The Buganda monarch, on the other hand, reminisced about how Prof Kanyeihamba’s legacy extended beyond his academic and legal achievements.

“He dedicated his life to speaking for the voiceless and promoting the principles of the constitution. His unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and justice earned him a special place in the hearts of many,” the Kabaka said in a statement released on July 16. He added: “As a family friend and respected figure, I had the privilege of interacting with him on various national and international issues. His emphasis on the role of the cultural institutions in national development and unity reflected his deep love for Uganda. He also mentored many young lawyers and leaders, leaving a lasting impact.” Prof Kanyeihamba, a retired Supreme Court judge and a legal scholar, died a week ago at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.





He has been eulogised as a great contributor to the Judiciary and a strong advocate for rule of law. President Museveni appointed Justice Kanyeihamba to the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court, in 1997 and he retired in November 2009. Prior to this, he had served as minister of Commerce, Justice, and Attorney-General. By press time last evening, the burial programme had not been released. A source close to the family said the government has taken over the burial arrangements and that they would be made public.