President Museveni calls for end to taxation of hotels

President Yoweri Museveni has called for the removal of taxes on hotels, saying the tourism sector should be treated as an export industry rather than being subjected to domestic tax regimes.

Speaking at State House Entebbe on Tuesday during a meeting with the Uganda Tourism Association (UTA), the President said tourism brings in foreign exchange in the same way as goods sold abroad, and therefore should enjoy a tax-friendly policy environment.

“Tourism is an export business because it’s like exports; it’s not an import. You are exporting a service, like we are exporting milk. We don’t tax exports, so this taxing of hotels is really not correct,” Museveni said.

The President also criticised the financing model for tourism enterprises, arguing that the industry should not rely on commercial bank loans, but rather access affordable credit from the Uganda Development Bank (UDB), similar to industrial ventures.

UTA President Yogi Biriggwa presented a proposal seeking structured government support, including Shs800 million annually over the next three years to strengthen the association’s Secretariat and drive priority reforms.

Biriggwa noted that the industry is recovering strongly from the COVID-19 downturn, with tourism earnings rising 13.1 percent to $1.52 billion in the 12 months to March 2025. Tourist arrivals grew by 7.7 percent to 1.37 million, while domestic visits to national parks increased by 15.7 percent.

Despite the rebound, Biriggwa warned that high financing costs are constraining growth. Commercial lending rates range from 20 to 25 percent, while even government-supported institutions such as UDB and the Microfinance Support Centre offer rates between 12 and 16 percent. Tourism receives only 3 percent of private sector credit, and in 2023 accounted for just 1.3 percent of UDB’s disbursements.

Public funding for tourism has risen from Shs289.6 billion in FY2024/25 to Shs430 billion in FY2025/26, with Shs2.2 trillion earmarked for supportive infrastructure such as roads, ICT, and security. However, the UTA president argued that the sector’s allocation—less than 1 percent of the national budget—falls short of its 5 percent GDP contribution, calling for direct funding to match its economic role.

On infrastructure, Museveni said government is investing in improved connectivity to tourism hubs. “We are building an airport in Kidepo. In Kihihi, on the western side, and for Murchison Falls, there is an airstrip at Kakuba that can be developed. Even Mweya has an airstrip, but it’s not an international airport,” he said, adding that Kasese, Arua, and Kayonza are also under consideration.

The President committed to reviewing UTA’s proposals and giving written directives. “I am going to take up all those because those are policy issues. Tourism is an export, and we should treat it that way,” he said.



