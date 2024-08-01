President Museveni contributes Shs300m towards Imbalu fete

President Museveni has contributed Shs300m towards the Imbalu ceremony, which is scheduled for an official launch on Saturday, August 3, in the Bugisu Sub region.

The official launch of this year's Imbalu ceremony will be presided over by His Excellency President Museveni and graced by the presence of His Excellency President William Ruto of Kenya, alongside other distinguished dignitaries and traditional leaders, including various kings. The event will be held at the culturally significant Mutoto Cultural Ground in Mbale City, which is believed to be the site of the first Mugisu circumcision, thereby underscoring its historical and traditional importance.

The Imbalu ceremony is a significant cultural ritual that takes place every even year, symbolizing the initiation of boys into manhood within the Bamasaaba community. This traditional rite of passage is an integral part of the heritage and identity of the Bamasaaba people, who hail from the eastern Ugandan districts of Mbale, Namisindwa, Bududa, Bulambuli, Manafwa, Sironko, and Mbale City.

In an interview with Monitor on Thursday, the Prime Minister of Inzu Ya Masaba, Mr Charles Walimbwa Peke, confirmed that they have received a contribution of Shs300m from President Museveni towards the Imbalu ceremony. He also assured that preparations for the launch are underway to guarantee the event's success.

"We have received a significant boost for the Imbalu ceremony, with a Shs300 million contribution from President Museveni and support from other donors, including Nile Breweries and Pepsi. I can now confidently say that preparations are going as planned, and guests have already started arriving," Prime Minister Pekehe said.

The institution's Minister of Finance, Mr Andrew Masaba, further disclosed that they have received financial support from the National Unity Platform (NUP) President, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

"I am pleased to confirm that we have received a contribution of Shs5 million from the National Unity Platform (NUP) President, Robert Kyagulanyi, towards the Imbalu launch activities," he said.

According to Mr. Steven Masiga, spokesperson for the institution, this year's Imbalu launch has attracted a diverse range of royal attendees, including seven kings from Nigeria, three from the Democratic Republic of Congo, King Mswati III of Eswatini, and the Chairman of all Kings in Africa from Ghana, in addition to various Ugandan cultural leaders

"We are delighted to report that some of our esteemed guests have already arrived, including the Chairman of all Kings in Africa from Ghana, while others are en route, adding to the excitement and grandeur of this year's Imbalu launch," he said.