President Museveni hails Kyabazinga’s leadership, pledges govt support

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has praised the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, for his outstanding leadership in promoting unity, peace, and development in the Busoga sub-region.

During the 11th coronation anniversary celebrations held on Saturday at the Busoga Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja delivered a speech on behalf of President Museveni, in which he commended the Kingdom for preserving cultural heritage and promoting socio-economic growth.

The President reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting Busoga Kingdom’s development programs and emphasized the vital role traditional institutions play in national transformation through culture, education, agriculture, and tourism.

This year’s coronation anniversary was held under the theme “Fighting Malaria in Busoga”, a call to action against one of the region’s most deadly diseases.

Professor Peter K. Waiswa, Board Chairperson of the Busoga Health Forum and a renowned Ugandan researcher and academic, noted that malaria remains a major public health threat in the sub-region. He said the disease continues to cause high infection and mortality rates, especially among children and pregnant women.

Prof. Waiswa explained that malaria contributes to stillbirths, stunted growth, poor brain development, and other serious complications due to severe blood loss. He pointed out that Busoga records the highest number of malaria-related deaths in the country, with Mayuge District leading in cases.

President Museveni expressed his joy at the progress made under the Kyabazinga’s leadership since his ascension to the throne on September 13, 2014, praising his commitment to unity and development.

“I wish you many more prosperous and healthy years as you continue to steer the Kingdom towards greater heights. Your Royal Highness, I want to assure you and all the people of Busoga that the Government of Uganda remains committed to supporting your plans and programs aimed at developing the Kingdom,” Museveni said.

He added that government will continue working with the Kingdom to transition the region from subsistence farming to modern commercial agriculture. Museveni also highlighted culture as a potential driver of tourism, saying well-packaged cultural elements can significantly boost the sector.

“I therefore commend Busoga Kingdom for maintaining a healthy and collaborative relationship with government. We appreciate the various development initiatives spearheaded by the Kingdom, especially in education, health, and tourism,” the President noted.

In his speech, Kyabazinga Gabula IV thanked God for the continued peace, unity, and positive service delivery across Busoga communities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate everyone for the trust and love you have shown towards the Kyabazinga of Busoga. I also extend my sincere thanks to the central government, especially President Museveni, for the consistent support given to the Busoga Kingdom,” he said.

The Kyabazinga called malaria one of the most dangerous diseases facing the region and urged health agencies and development partners to intensify efforts to eradicate it for the sake of future generations.

“As we celebrate this special day, I urge all the people of Busoga, especially the youth, to work hard, as you are the future leaders of this region. I also encourage parents and guardians to keep children in school, particularly young girls, to protect them from becoming teenage mothers,” he added.

Ms. Yudaya Babirye, the Minister for Kyabazinga Affairs, revealed that through the Busoga Kingdom Initiative, a vocational skilling centre has been established for teenage mothers. Supported by development partners, the initiative equips them with practical skills to become self-reliant.

She expressed concern over the high rate of teenage pregnancies in Busoga, noting that “out of every four young girls, one is either already a teenage mother or is pregnant before the age of 18.”

The colorful event was attended by UN officials, the Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda, Members of Parliament, Resident District and City Commissioners, religious leaders, and other invited guests.



