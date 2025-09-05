President Museveni meets NRM mobilisers, calls for mass sensitization on poverty eradication

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has today flagged off a team of party mobilizers drawn from across the country to spearhead sensitization campaigns on government programs aimed at lifting Ugandans out of poverty.

Speaking at a meeting held at State House Entebbe, the President commended the group, led by Hajat Amina Mukalazi, for their dedication to the NRM vision.

“It seems you are clear about the vision and strategy of NRM, because that’s always the problem—people don’t know how to get out of poverty,” he said.

The President reiterated that prosperity lies in four sectors of the economy: commercial agriculture, manufacturing and artisanship, services, and ICT. He praised the mobilizers for focusing their efforts on guiding communities to embrace these pillars as pathways to economic transformation.

He further urged the team to use their influence to rally communities against corruption and the misuse of public funds, which he said undermines government efforts to improve livelihoods.

“I encourage you to actively engage the masses in the fight against corruption. These resources are meant to serve the people, not individuals,” Mr. Museveni emphasized.

The President also pledged to support the mobilizers’ Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO) initiative to boost their welfare.

In their memorandum presented to the President, the mobilizers expressed gratitude for his leadership and pledged to continue championing NRM’s mission of socio-economic transformation.



