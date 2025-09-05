President Museveni pledges to uplift veterans from poverty

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged to intensify government efforts to improve the welfare of veterans who fought in Uganda’s liberation struggles, saying it is unacceptable for those who risked their lives for the country’s freedom to remain in poverty.

“It’s not good to have the veterans in poverty. It’s not good at all,” the President said on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, while closing the Transformational Leadership Course Intake 07/2025 for veteran cadres at State House, Entebbe.

The event, which brought together veterans from Luwero, Wakiso, Nakasongola, Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, and Nakaseke, blended reflections on Uganda’s liberation journey, the ideological foundation of the NRM, and practical measures to empower ex-servicemen economically.

President Museveni emphasized that the sacrifices of the veterans, many of whom fought in the 1981–1986 bush war, should not be betrayed by a life of deprivation.

“The ones who are leaving now are going with better packages, but for those who sacrificed earlier, we must make up for the shortfalls. We shall do this through revolving funds, organized at the zone level,” he said.

The President encouraged veterans to organize into SACCOs and structured associations through which government can channel support.

“We are giving money to the Kampala ghetto boys. Why can’t we give money to the SACCOs of veterans?” he asked.

He further urged veterans to embrace Uganda’s four key economic sectors; commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services, and ICT and to explore non-land-based enterprises such as milling, tailoring, and carpentry if they lacked farmland.

Reflecting on Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Museveni revealed that veterans were meant to be the first beneficiaries of seedlings and support, though some missed out due to lack of land.

The President also revisited the NRM’s ideological principles—patriotism, pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy, stressing that genuine prosperity comes from production, not dependency. Using Uganda’s agricultural surplus as an example, he said regional and continental markets are crucial to absorb the country’s excess milk, sugar, and maize.

“Uganda produces 5.3 billion liters of milk annually but consumes only 800 million. Without East Africa and Africa, our industries would collapse. That’s why pan-Africanism is not charity; it is for our own good,” he said.

Veterans, led by Captain (Rtd) Leonard Settimba, presented a memorandum calling for a revolving fund, affordable loans through Wazalendo SACCO, and an annual national day to honor bush war fighters. They also expressed fears of land evictions, but the President assured them that no one would be displaced if they paid busuulu (ground rent).

Brig Gen Justus Rukundo, Commandant of the Oliver Reginald Tambo Leadership School in Kaweweta, said the institution has trained 15 intakes of officers and continues to sharpen ideological clarity among veterans. He announced ongoing construction of a 20-room guest house named “ANC” in honor of South Africa’s African National Congress and Oliver Tambo.