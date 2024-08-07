President Museveni rallies cultural leaders on wealth creation

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged cultural and traditional leaders to mobilize their communities to participate in wealth creation initiatives, driving economic transformation. In a message delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo at the 25th enthronement anniversary of Tieng Adhola Cultural leader Kwar Moses Stephen Owor, held at Achilet Primary School playground in Tororo district, President Museveni stressed the vital role of cultural institutions in eliminating poverty.

President Museveni stressed that institutions not focused on advocating for poverty eradication are adversaries of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government. He acknowledged the pivotal role of cultural institutions in mobilizing citizens for national development and urged leaders to champion the message of hard work and self-reliance, in line with the NRM manifesto which emphasizes that every household should have food security and a stable income.

“We can no longer entertain systems where only a few people participate in the money economy. Instead, we must ensure all Ugandans are in a position to earn income daily, monthly, or annually if the country is to overcome deprivation,” President Museveni stated.

He further challenged cultural institutions to support the fight against corruption by instilling good moral values in the younger generation, promoting a culture of hard work and decency over harmful influences from the Western world.

Museveni also encouraged Ugandans, particularly the youth, to engage in government skill development programs, including Emyooga, Operation Wealth Creation, and the Parish Development Model. He congratulated Kwar Moses Stephen Owor on his 25-year reign and contributed 30 million shillings towards the celebration.

His Highness Kwar Moses Stephen Owor expressed gratitude to the government for recognizing cultural institutions and pledged continued support. He also urged his subjects to embrace government programs in education, maternal and child health, and poverty eradication.

Kwar Moses highlighted the institution’s commitment to ending gender-based violence, noting that men abandoning their responsibilities to their spouses has exacerbated the issue.

Institution Prime Minister Mr Josel Obbo brought to the government’s attention the overdue demand for Tororo municipality’s elevation to city status, disassociating the institution from claims that the people of Tororo oppose the upgrade.

“We hear someone has petitioned the Minister of Local Government claiming the people of Tororo are not in favor of city status. This is a personal opinion and not representative of the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution,” he stated.

Obbo also urged the government to expedite plans for infrastructure development in Tororo district, including the tarmacking of the Tororo-Nagongera-Busolwe road, and called for affirmative action to rehabilitate the Bukedi region.