President’s secretary, minister Ogwang in early search for votes

Political rivalry is already heating up in Ngariam County, Katakwi District, between the private secretary to the President in charge of political mobilisation for Teso and Karamoja, and State minister for Sports Peter Ogwang ahead of the 2026 elections.

Ngariam County, which was created in 2020 out of Usuk County, is one of the places in Teso Sub-region that has poorly funded health facilities, insecurity by Karimojong raiders and a poor road network., among other issues.

These are some of the issues Mr Daniel Mulalu and Mr Ogwang pledge to address albeit mixed reactions from the Ngariam locals from agents switching camps.

Whereas other counties seem to remain mute, Ngariam County every weekend is becoming a hot political bed as Mr Mulalu and Mr Ogwang traverse the constituency delivering items both to schools, health facilities and extending support to village groups.

Mr Michael Malinga, a political assistant to Mr Ogwang, said there is no pressure that is being mounted on the minister. Rather, he said the minister is fulfilling his 2021-2026 manifesto.

“By law, no one is allowed to start early campaigns. Minister Ogwang is the incumbent and in 2021 he set his agenda for the people of Ngariam and those are the projects he is fulfilling,” Mr Malinga said.

He added that Mr Ogwang, as a minister, also monitors the progress of government programmes like the Parish Development Model and Emyooga

Mr Robert Edeket, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson for Katakwi District, has urged the locals to rally behind Mr Ogwang because he is a pro-government project believer.

Mr Edeket made the statement after he delivered iron sheets to Obuleyet Church of Uganda in Palam Sub-county on behalf of minister Ogwang on Sunday.

This was a day after Mr Mulalu handed over a Shs20 million pit-latrine to Ocwiin Primary School and a solar panel for learners in Okore Sub-county.

Mr Mulalu, who served as youth councillor in Katakwi in the early 2000s before getting his first job as community development officer for Katakwi, at the weekend said Ngariam County is grappling with insecurity, limited access to clean and safe water, poor road network, inadequate classrooms, and staff houses, among others.

“Whatever little that I am currently sharing with you in helping schools, health facilities, repairing boreholes, reaching out to the churches and village groups is not because I have much, it is because I grew up here and I know our plight,” he said.

Mr Mulalu said Katakwi needs leaders who promote unity.

“The politics of violence shouldn’t define our history as people of Katakwi but rather leaders with a common destiny for service delivery,” he added.

Ms Betty Abur, the woman councillor representing Palam Sub-county at the district council, said she would work with any politician who will help address issues in Katakwi.