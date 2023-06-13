President takes charge despite ill health, says aide

President Museveni is now fully in charge of the country’s highest office despite his ill health, his Principal Private Secretary, Dr Kenneth Omona, has said.

“The President is in charge. He is in good spirits and recovering steadily from the illness caused by Covid-19,” he said.

The President went into isolation at Nakasero state lodge in Kampala last week, a day after going public about his Covid-19 status while delivering this year’s state of the nation address at Kololo Ceremonial grounds.

His ill health prompted him to delegate some of his state duties to the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, a move that has since sparked off debate, with a section of Ugandans questioning why he skipped the Vice President in conformity with the National Order of Precedence.

In his defence, however, the President said he had assigned Ms Nabbanja because his deputy, Ms Jessica Alupo, was away on state duties abroad.

Article 109(4) of the Constitution states that whenever the President is for any reason unable to perform the functions of the office of the President, the Vice President shall perform those functions until the President is able again to perform those functions.

Article 99(4) provides that the President may exercise the executive powers vested in him or her under Clause 1 of the Article “either directly or through” subordinate officers, but can do so in accordance with the provisions of the Supreme law of the land.

Mr Richard Todwong, the NRM secretary general, said: “There is no law that stops the President from carrying on with his normal duties even when in isolation.”

He added: “We know the President will be back to his normal duties very soon. Actually, this has helped him to rest because as we all know, he had never gotten leave from work for the last many years.”

Mr Todwong said Ms Nabbanja’s assignment was for a day.

“I’m sure it was for a day and for a specific purpose. It was not open ended,” he said.

Weighing in on the matter, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga claimed that even in the President’s presence, “no one is in charge.”

“We live in a jungle. That is why you heard him complain about his own government,” Mr Mpuuga said.

In a statement released by the Presidential Press Unit last week, the President said he had slept well up to the 10th hour without experiencing a headache and mild throbbing.

He, however, said the latest Covid-19 test he took on June 11, indicated that he was still positive of the disease and assured the public that he remains in self-isolation at Nakasero.

The President called upon citizens to get fully vaccinated and emphasised the need for the elderly to receive booster shots. State Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Kyofatogabye Kabuye said the self-isolation period will give the President time to re-strategise to lead the country better.

He was among NRM supporters and other well-wishers who were delivering the “get well soon” card to the President yesterday in Kampala.

“We believe that this is just a temporary kind of withdrawal and we believe, in his [self]-isolation, he can now do better and he is trying to re-energise, rethink, refocus and redirect our country,” Mr Kabuye said.

He added: “That’s why the youth said, ‘no, enough is enough, let us send him a message saying, ‘please get well soon, we are waiting for you’”.

Supporters send quick recovery wishes

Other NRM supporters, who had also come to deliver their good wishes to the President, said they felt a vacuum.

“I am so worried about my President because he is sick and I wish him a quick recovery. So, we want him to be fine so that he can run our country as a whole. When he is sick, nothing can go on. ,” Ms Joyce Nakawogo, assistant secretary of the female boda boda association of Kawempe Division, said.