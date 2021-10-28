President to address nation today

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

President Museveni is expected to address the nation later today to give an update on the current fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Ms Linda Nabusayi, the senior presidential press secretary, the head of state will also speak on other matters of national importance.

“@KagutaMuseveni will provide an update to the nation on the Covid-19 situation and any other related issues on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The address will be broadcast live at 8pm on all television and radio stations,” Ms Nabusayi tweeted on Monday.

Though State House did not specifically reveal the other matters of national importance that the President is likely to talk about, his address comes at a time when the country is under tension after two bombs went off in a space of two days, killing two people.

The President has been using his Twitter handle to condemn the attacks, saying those behind them will be arrested.

His address also comes at a time when the rate of Covid-19 infections has declined.

According to Ministry of Health statistics, the country has so far registered 125,537 cumulative confirmed cases, 96,469 recoveries, and 3,194 deaths.

Further, statistics show that 207 patients are admitted to the health facilities across the country, with the positivity rate dropping from 21 percent in June to an average of 2.0 percent in the last 14 days.

The latest statistics also indicate that the daily average number of confirmed cases over the last two weeks have declined and stabilised at 78 cases countrywide, from an average high of 1,445 cases at the peak of the second wave in June 2021.

Similarly, the daily average number of deaths has declined to two from 57 deaths at the height of the peak of the second wave.

The other sticky issue that the President is likely to address is the dates of reopening of nursery, primary and secondary schools, which are not clear despite Mr Museveni in his last nation address saying they would reopen in January next year.

