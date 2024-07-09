Museveni to establish new bodies to fight corruption

The President says he has come to believe that the country has lots of money and is also under-collected.

President Museveni yesterday said he is establishing two additional units in a bid to scrutinise fraud in public institutions.

The Head of State said he has come to believe that this country has a lot of money and is also under-collected.

“Apart from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, I am also going to set up both a tax investigations unit and an accountancy and audit unit. This country of yours has got a lot of money. I’m now convinced that you have got a lot of money, first of all, there is under collection of taxes, I hope you called the tax fellow,” Mr Museveni said while opening the week-long ministers’ retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi District.

He added: “This money diverted by Parliament, what I gathered, when I moved in, was apparently for two purposes; some of the diversion was just selfishness. Divert the money to do a small road from nowhere to nowhere, in my constituency so that they know I’m working very hard, Museveni oyee, Museveni oyeee.”

Late last week, the President appointed Mr David Kalemera as the head of the new State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit to oversee the operations of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

However, the appointment of Mr Kalemera has been met with mixed reactions, having been convicted two years ago of conspiracy to commit a felony and also using falsified customs documents to cheat the tax body of millions of money.

Speaking at the same retreat, Vice President Jessica Alupo said it was important that they met as leaders to discuss ways of tackling the cancer of corruption even if it meant amending some laws.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja pledged her support to the Head of State in fighting corruption as the leader of government business in Parliament.

“Your Excellency, your stand on fighting corruption will be supported by all of us and I promise as the leader of government business in Parliament,” Ms Nabbanja said amidst applause from fellow NRM leaders.

The recently renewed war on corruption by President Museveni has since seen five MPs charged and sent behind bars at Luzira prison.

Out of the five MPs, three MPs; Cissy Namujju Dionizia (District Woman Representative Lwengo), Mr Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East County), and Mr Paul Akamba (Busiki County) and are charged with budget corruption.

The remaining two MPs; Michael Mawanda, (Igara East), and his Elgon County counterpart, Mudimi Wamakuyu, who are charged in connection with the Cooperatives Society cash.

Hopeful