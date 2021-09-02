Presidential Advisor Bernard Mujasi involved in nasty accident, hospitalised

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

The Presidential Advisor –In –Charge of Bugisu Affairs, Mr Bernard Mujasi, was on Thursday afternoon involved in a nasty accident along Mbale –Tororo Road.

The accident happened at Mailo Five trading centre at about 1pm, as he was returning to Mbale City from his home village in Busiu Town Council, Mbale District.

One of the eyewitnesses told Daily Monitor that Mr Mujasi sustained severe bodily injuries and he was reportedly bleeding profusely before he was rushed to the hospital.

“He got in a serious accident as he tried to dodge knocking a young boy, who was crossing the road. His vehicle overturned several times and both legs could be broken,” Mr Amos Wakooli, a resident, said.

Daily Monitor learnt that Mr Mujasi, who is currently admitted at Mount Elgon hospital in critical condition.

He was reportedly driving himself in a government vehicle belonging to Mbale District Local Government registration number UG 3205 R.

The incoming Mbale City Resident City Commissioner (RCC) , Mr Ahamada Washaki confirmed the accident.

Mr Washaki explained the victim broke his leg and is also complaining of a lot of pain in his chest.

“We are taking him for a scan to see whether he has internal bleeding or not,” Mr Washaki said.

Mr Mujasi, who had previously served as district chairperson from 20o2 to 2021, is the latest victim of the spate of accidents that have occurred along the road in a space of two weeks.

Another motor accident along the same road in Bumbobi Sub-county killed four people and left six others were hospitalised at Mbale regional referral hospital, last week.

Still last week, another accident had occurred leaving four dead and five hospitalised with severe injuries. The deceased were knocked by a spreading Fuso truck.

Elgon Region Police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika had earlier blamed the rampant accidents to over speeding by motorists.

“We blame the accidents on over speeding and reckless driving by the drivers,” he said.

However, the locals say police need to put checkpoints as a solution to mitigate rampant accidents along the road.

Mr Archippus Wanamama, the parish internal security officer, Bumbobi Sub-county appealed the ministry of works and transport to erect humps on the road, saying it is the only solution which will stop motorists from over-speeding.

“If they can put for us humps and also check points along this road I believe we can reduce the rampant cases of accidents especially at this section,” he said.



