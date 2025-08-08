Presidential aspirants can pick nomination forms - EC

Any registered Ugandan voter aged 18 years and above who intends to compete for the presidency of the country has been cleared by the Electoral Commission (EC) to pick nomination forms starting next week on Monday. They must also be capable of paying the Shs20m nomination fee and collecting 9,800 signatures from at least 98 districts in Uganda within one month. The nomination forms will be available at the EC head offices along Seventh Street, Industrial Area. The EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, told journalists yesterday that all presidential aspirants or their representatives must physically collect the nomination forms and return them within one month.

“This process will allow the Commission to identify and document the aspirants, and inform stakeholders across the country to assist in collecting signatures, rather than impeding them as has happened in the past,” he said. He added: “We expect the presidential aspirants to return the forms by September 10, which is two weeks before the nomination exercise. This will enable the Commission to verify the submitted signatures, which is a requirement for nomination. I believe one month is sufficient for a serious candidate to travel the country and collect the required signatures.” Justice Byabakama said presidential candidates can either personally pick up the forms or send representatives.

For political parties, the forms can be collected by the party secretary general or an authorised person with written permission from the secretary general. “Any individual collecting nomination forms on behalf of a political party/organisation must present written authorisation from the secretary general or a designated official. Independent candidates must also present proof of voter registration to collect nomination forms,” he explained. The aspirants or their representatives will receive a copy of the nomination form, supporter forms for collecting signatures from at least two-thirds of all districts in Uganda, and guidelines for nomination and related activities.

The EC is expected to nominate the presidential candidates for the 2026-2031 term between September 23 and 24 at their new location in Lweza, Entebbe Municipality in Wakiso District. Currently, only six individuals have expressed their interest in running for the presidency in the presidential polls scheduled for next January. These include the incumbent President Museveni of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Jimmy James Akena of the Uganda Peoples (UPC), Francis Mawejje, a boda-boda rider, former MUBS student George William Magezi, and Joseph Kabuleta, who was suspended by his National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party but has vowed to defy the order.

Several political parties have stated that the one-month period is sufficient for them to collect signatures from the 98 districts, representing two-thirds of the total districts in the country. NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong mentioned that their organised structure allows them to meet the deadline even if the Commission allocated only one week for the exercise FDC flag bearer Mafabi expressed confidence in meeting the timeframe due to the party’s well-organised structure and leaders at the grassroots level. NUP deputy spokesperson Waiswa Mufumbiro acknowledged that the period might be challenging, but their organised party structure would enable them to fulfil the requirements. However, UPC Secretary General Fred Ebil suggested that collecting signatures would require at least three months due to the need to traverse the entire country.

Other adjustments

Justice Byabakama announced changes to the nomination schedule, moving parliamentary nominations from September 16–17 to October 15–16. Nominations for district/city chairpersons, lord mayor, and councillors will run from September 3–5, followed by municipality/city division nominations from September 8–10. Sub-county, town, and municipal division nominations will take place from September 11–24 (excluding weekends), at respective county headquarters.





REQUIREMENTS

Presidential aspirants

18 years +

A-Level

100 signatures from each of 98 districts

Shs20m

Resigned before the nomination date (public servants)

Member of Parliament

18 years +

A-level

10 registered voters from the constituency

Shs3m

Resignation 90 days before the nomination date (public servants)





District/City Chairperson

18 years +

A-Level

Shs200,000

50 signatures from 2/3 of sub-counties

Resigned 30 days before the nomination date (public servants)

Municipal Chairperson

Between 35 years and 75 years

20 signatures from registered voters

Shs100,000

Resigned 30 days before nomination

City Division Chairperson

Between 35 years and 75 years

Signatures from registered voters from each electoral area

Shs50,000

Resigned 30 days before the nomination date (public servants)

Sub-county/Mun/Div Chairperson

Between 35 years and 75 years

20 signatures from registered voters from each electoral area

Shs50,000

Resigned 30 days before the nomination date (public servants)



