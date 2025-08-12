Presidential aspirants pick nomination forms from EC
BY BUSEIN SAMILU
Fifty-one registered voters yesterday officially kicked off their bid for the 2026 presidency by collecting nomination forms, supporter forms, and nomination guidelines from the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Kampala.
Of the aspirants, 45 are male and six are female. EC officials reported that youth turned up in significant numbers on the first day of the exercise.
The aspirants include a mix of little-known individuals, particularly among the youth, and a few more recognisable political figures.
Many of them are new to Uganda’s national political arena. If the nomination process is completed successfully and on time, these individuals will compete for the country’s top office.
Speaking to journalists, the EC Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, described the first day of the nomination exercise as successful, with only minor challenges.
“So far, the candidates have understood the requirements. The majority followed the correct procedures—presenting proof of nationality and voter identification, while party representatives submitted authorisation letters from their respective secretaries general,” Mr Bukenya said.
He added:“We received a total of 51 aspirants. Four are from registered political parties, while the rest are independents. As per our guidelines, the picked forms must be returned two weeks before the nomination dates.”
EC launches 2026 process
The EC officially launched the exercise yesterday, allowing any registered Ugandan voter intending to contest the presidency in 2026 general election to collect nomination documents.
Last week, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama clarified that presidential hopefuls could pick the forms personally or send a representative. In the case of political parties, representatives must present written authorisation from the party's secretary general or a designated official.
“Anyone collecting nomination forms on behalf of a political party or organisation must present written proof of authorisation from the secretary general,” Justice Byabakama stated.
“Independent aspirants must show proof of voter registration to receive the nomination and supporter forms.”
Aspirants are required to collect signatures from at least 100 registered voters in at least two-thirds of Uganda's districts. The EC will provide nomination forms, supporter forms, and detailed guidelines.
The presidential nomination is scheduled to take place on September 23 and 24 at the EC’s new premises in Lweza, Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District.
Underdogs dominate day one
By the close of day one, no well-known Opposition parties or political heavyweights had collected the nomination forms. Instead, the exercise was dominated by less-known or entirely new figures on Uganda’s political landscape.
Among the aspirants was Pastor Elton Joseph Mabirizi, who contested in 2016 as an independent. This time, he will run under the Conservative Party (CP), led by former Makindye East MP Kenny Lukyamuzi. The duo stated that their leadership will prioritise the introduction of a federal system of governance to strengthen regional autonomy and institutions.
Mr John Katumba, popularly known as Katumba Oyee, who ran in 2021, also picked up forms and pledged to continue what he termed “the liberation journey.”
Another aspirant, Mr Robert Mutono Mbulambago, proposed to split Uganda into two — eastern and western — each with its own president. He argued this would enhance service delivery in the nation.
Ms Faith Namusana, a commercial and international human rights lawyer, also joined the race. She pledged to decentralise ministries and empower kingdoms with independent budgets and expanded tax collection.
Mr Gerald Malinga, a former Makerere University student who once sold sponges to pay tuition, emphasised poverty eradication, food security, and youth employment as his priorities.
Young aspirants
The race also attracted young aspirants, including university students and recent school leavers:
Mr Wycliffe Wasajja, 24, a Business Administration student at Kampala International University, vowed to fight corruption with strict penalties, including the death penalty, and improve health and education.
Mr Alvin Mobile, 24, a law student at Victoria University, promised to lead a Pan-African revolution, improve interconnectivity, and boost intra-African trade.
Ms Pauline Nankambwe, 24, a law student at Uganda Christian University–Mukono, pledged to fight corruption and build an equitable society.
Mr Sam Koojo, 25, from Fort Portal, prioritised job creation, anti-corruption efforts, healthcare and education reforms.
Ms Jorine Najjembe, 20, a Senior Six vacationist from Nkowe, said she was motivated by frustration with the alleged arrogance and rudeness of current leaders.
Mr David William Magezi, a human resource manager at Dominion Rescue Foundation, sharply criticised President Museveni’s government, citing failures in fighting corruption and tackling youth unemployment.