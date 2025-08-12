Presidential aspirants pick nomination forms from EC

Fifty-one registered voters yesterday officially kicked off their bid for the 2026 presidency by collecting nomination forms, supporter forms, and nomination guidelines from the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Kampala.

Of the aspirants, 45 are male and six are female. EC officials reported that youth turned up in significant numbers on the first day of the exercise.

The aspirants include a mix of little-known individuals, particularly among the youth, and a few more recognisable political figures.

Many of them are new to Uganda’s national political arena. If the nomination process is completed successfully and on time, these individuals will compete for the country’s top office.

Speaking to journalists, the EC Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, described the first day of the nomination exercise as successful, with only minor challenges.

“So far, the candidates have understood the requirements. The majority followed the correct procedures—presenting proof of nationality and voter identification, while party representatives submitted authorisation letters from their respective secretaries general,” Mr Bukenya said.

He added:“We received a total of 51 aspirants. Four are from registered political parties, while the rest are independents. As per our guidelines, the picked forms must be returned two weeks before the nomination dates.”

EC launches 2026 process

The EC officially launched the exercise yesterday, allowing any registered Ugandan voter intending to contest the presidency in 2026 general election to collect nomination documents.

Last week, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama clarified that presidential hopefuls could pick the forms personally or send a representative. In the case of political parties, representatives must present written authorisation from the party's secretary general or a designated official.

“Anyone collecting nomination forms on behalf of a political party or organisation must present written proof of authorisation from the secretary general,” Justice Byabakama stated.

“Independent aspirants must show proof of voter registration to receive the nomination and supporter forms.”

Aspirants are required to collect signatures from at least 100 registered voters in at least two-thirds of Uganda's districts. The EC will provide nomination forms, supporter forms, and detailed guidelines.

The presidential nomination is scheduled to take place on September 23 and 24 at the EC’s new premises in Lweza, Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District.