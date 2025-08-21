Presidential aspirants rise to 187

The Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko, yesterday, joined the growing list of Ugandans seeking to end President Museveni’s nearly 40-year rule. Mr Nsereko, who took over the leadership of the Ecological Party of Uganda in June, told reporters that his focus will be on rebuilding the entire country.

“Our manifesto is here to give hope to Ugandans for a future that will not be stolen from the young men and women who comprise a big chunk of the population. A Uganda where you can do business and survive. A country that will open up to build its human capital resource base by reskilling our young people and those in old age,” he said.

He added: “We shall give free and fair access to the justice system, where justice is not reserved for the rich but for all of us. Giving hope to our farmers, who comprise 68 percent of our population, by supporting them and facilitating value addition. Addressing issues like restoring peace and harmony to our lakes, eliminating corruption, addressing climate change, developing infrastructure, reducing taxes for our traders, and ensuring a competitive education system globally. Uganda shall thrive with healthcare that benefits all.”

In a related turn of events, a faction of the UPC led by Dennis Edin Enap also picked up presidential nomination forms under the party’s name.

Mr Enap cited a court ruling that affirms him as the party president, stating that Mr Jimmy Akena, who also picked up forms last week, is ineligible to run for a third term, having already served two terms in line with the UPC constitution. “Based on the history of UPC governing this country, we are going to come up with a recovery programme. Within the first 100 days, we shall revitalise all spheres of the economy to ensure quality education, trade, commerce, industry, employment, and make Ugandans proud again,” he said.

The Electoral Commission (EC) last week, on Monday, kicked off the issuance of nomination forms to any Ugandan registered voters who intend to compete for presidency in 2026. By last evening, the number of aspirants had reached 188, according to Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson.





