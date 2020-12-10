Presidential ballot papers arrive today

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Ballot papers for the presidential elections are expected to arrive in the country today at about 1:15pm from United Arab Emirates, Justice Simon Byabakama, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, said yesterday.

Justice Byabakama, who was witnessing the delivery of the first batch of ballot papers for district women representatives to Parliament and declaration forms for district women councillors at Entebbe International Airport last evening, said the ballot papers for the presidential candidates will be delivered at once.

The elections for president and MPs will take place on January 14.

Justice Byabakama said the delivered ballot papers are for seven regions, including Kampala, Elgon, northern, West Nile and south western region.

“The ballots arrived at 6pm in 116 pallets weighing 40 tonnes. The consignment is for seven regions,” Justice Byabakama said.

However, he could not tell the number of ballot papers in the pallets. He said he will establish the number today.

The ballot papers were printed by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC.

The delivered consignment cost the EC Shs9. 7b.

The delivery cost was around Shs2 billion.

The printing of ballot papers was done by foreign companies in United Kingdom, South Africa and UAE.

Advertisement

Justice Byabakama said the South Africa company printing the ballots informed them that they were about to complete the work and deliver them to Uganda.

Only a Forum for Democratic Change representative and one member of the civil society organisation witnessed the delivery of the ballot papers.

Justice Byabakama said they informed all parties to witness the exercise.

abagala@ug.nationmedia.com

