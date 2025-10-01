Presidential candidate Kasibante halts campaigns due to internal challenges

Mr Robert Kasibante, the National Peasants Party (NPP) presidential candidate, has halted his campaign rallies, citing internal challenges. The rallies, scheduled for Wednesday in Mubende and Kyegegwa districts, were canceled due to unforeseen difficulties within the team.

"Our roadmap was interrupted by internal challenges, which made it impossible to proceed with today's program in Mubende and Kyegegwa,” said Muhammad Luswa Luwemba, the party's chief mobiliser. “But we remain committed to the people. Tomorrow, the candidate will be in Kyenjojo and Fort Portal City to continue with the program as planned.”

The sudden disruption has raised questions about the candidate's organizational strength. Insiders hinted at logistical and coordination issues within Kasibante's team, including inadequate mobilization structures and resource-related delays. Mubende and Kyegegwa, both politically significant in central and western regions of Uganda, were expected to give Kasibante a platform to connect with first-time voters and sections of the rural electorate.

By skipping the two districts, observers say Kasibante risks losing momentum in regions where early visibility is crucial for new candidates. Despite the setback, the campaign team insists that the trail remains on course.

“We are moving forward with our timetable,” Luwemba reassured. “The people of Tooro should expect us tomorrow, and we shall be there to listen to their issues and share our vision.”

Mr Robert Kasibante, one of the new entrants in the 2026 presidential race, has positioned himself as a candidate for accountability and inclusive governance.

His campaign promises include combating corruption at all levels, promising that public resources would be effectively used to benefit ordinary Ugandans. He pledged to prioritize farmers as the backbone of Uganda’s economy through improved agricultural support and better livelihoods.

The NPP candidate has also promised to roll out youth empowerment programs to create opportunities for young people and emphasized the need to uplift teachers and healthcare workers by improving their pay and working conditions.

Kasibante argued that his vision for Uganda rests on inclusivity, where “no citizen is left behind.” Under his leadership, he says, the NPP would pursue policies that boost coffee production, reduce inequality, improve public service delivery, and drive growth in rural communities.







