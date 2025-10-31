Presidential candidates condemn ban on NMG

Presidential candidates have united in condemning the government’s decision to ban the Nation Media Group–Uganda (NMG-U) from covering the Presidency and Parliament, describing the move as a dangerous attack on press freedom.

NMG-U, which owns NTV Uganda, Daily Monitor, The EastAfrican, KFM, and Dembe FM, is widely known for its independent and investigative journalism.

The standoff began in March 2025, when NTV and Daily Monitor reporters were blocked from covering President Museveni’s public events without explanation. The restriction was later extended to State House activities, and on Monday, Parliament also barred NMG journalists from its precincts.

Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu, the presidential candidate for the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), described the move as “absurd,” warning it erodes democratic principles.

“Two pillars of the state — the Executive and the Legislature — cannot suppress a media house simply because they dislike its reporting,” he said. “If a story is false, challenge it with facts. But if you ban it, you either fear the truth or cannot defend your position,” he added.

Gen Muntu urged journalists to stay firm. “A free press operating under a dictatorship must stand its ground. Truth always triumphs over wrong, even when authoritarian regimes appear to win temporarily,” he added.

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in a post on X, called the ban “an unconstitutional attack on press freedom,” linking it to NMG-U’s reporting on corruption and abuse of office in Parliament.

“By banning independent media from covering public events funded by taxpayers, the regime is openly admitting it has something to hide,” Mr Kyagulanyi said.

Mr Thomas Bagonza, the spokesperson for the National Peasants’ Party, called the action “illegal and unconstitutional,” citing Articles 29(1)(a) and 41 of the 1995 Constitution, which guarantee freedom of expression and access to information.

“We call on government and Parliament to protect press freedom so that journalists can work without intimidation,” he said. Mr Moses Bigirwa, the secretary general of the Common Man’s Party, described the move as “an act of impunity,” adding that the law guarantees journalists unrestricted access to public information.

Conservative Party presidential candidate Elton Joseph Mabirizi said the government owed the public an explanation. “If NMG-U has not broken any law, then it should be free to cover news like any other outlet,” he said.

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda defended the government’s position, saying NMG had ignored repeated appeals from the President to address what he termed “biased and unfair reporting.”

“President Museveni is among the most media-friendly leaders,” he said.

“However, he has endured continuous misreporting. He simply asked not to be covered personally after several incidents, including one at Kisozi during a Wealth Creation tour,” he added. Mr Kirunda added that the issue could be “resolved amicably” through mutual discussions.

*Compiled by Sylvia Namagembe, Vicent Lusambya, Damali Mukhaye, Maria Jacinta Kannyange & Sylvia Katushabe