Presidential candidates weigh in on Uganda@63

As Uganda marks 63 years of independence, several presidential hopefuls have reflected on whether the country has achieved the vision of its founding fathers.

While the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) celebrated what it termed decades of peace, stability, and development, Opposition figures argued that persistent governance failures, corruption, and inequality have rendered independence meaningless. NRM Communications Director Emmanuel Dombo said the last four decades under President Yoweri Museveni’s leadership have been years of steady progress and recovery.

“Of the 63 years of independence, the NRM government and His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni have been in charge of the affairs of the country for almost 40 years. These have been years of consistent progress and development,” Mr Dombo said. “Unlike the years before 1986, when we had many presidents and a failed economy, from 1986 we have had one president who has enabled Uganda to attain peace, stability, and development.”

‘Not good enough’

However, other presidential candidates offered contrasting views, questioning the significance of the peace and stability the NRM boasts about. Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu, the presidential flag-bearer of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), said Uganda’s independence remains incomplete, arguing that the country is held captive by a governance system driven by selfish interests.

“It’s unfortunate that the country, at the age of 63, is still caught up in a vicious cycle of poor governance, having leaders who are short-sighted and mainly focused on themselves,” Gen Muntu said. “They pursue material acquisitions or power for psychological satisfaction, and under leadership driven by self-interest at the expense of citizens, challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, poverty, poor education and health systems, and high unemployment persist,” he added.

Gen Muntu, who was the army commander from 1989 to 1998, said Uganda will only make meaningful progress when the country addresses the question of governance. “Until we resolve the issue of governance, it will remain the same. Any Ugandan who wants a better future must focus on how to get good, honest men and women into leadership, people who will build a stable, peaceful country where everyone is equal before the law and has equal opportunities,” he said. The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, echoed similar sentiments, noting that, while Uganda has made strides since independence, significant challenges abound. “A lot has happened in our country since the British colonial government exited 63 years ago. We have had an ugly past, and although we are not where we want to be, we hope to get there,” Mr Mafabi said.

“We want to see a country where the rule of law is respected and human rights are adhered to. Poverty rates remain high, and that’s why, as FDC, we are presenting ourselves to Ugandans to give us a chance to lead this country beginning 2026 so that we fix the economy and put money in people’s pockets,” he added. Gen Muntu urged Ugandans to reflect on the nation’s direction.

“As we celebrate 63 years of independence, citizens should reflect on where we want this country to be in the near future. We deserve a better Uganda, and I have the experience needed to fix the economy and improve people’s livelihoods,” Mr Mafabi said.

‘Concentration of power’

The Conservative Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Elton Joseph Mabirizi, took a more critical tone, saying Uganda’s performance today is worse than it was under British rule. “Before independence, regional governments had autonomy to utilise their own resources for development. Today, everything is centralised, and regions that produce the most wealth remain underdeveloped,” Mr Mabirizi said.

He attributed this to corruption and excessive centralisation of power. “Despite Uganda being rich in natural resources, many regions have not benefited because of poor governance and corruption at the central level. Federalism is the only way to unlock regional potential and ensure equitable development,” he said.

The Conservative Party Secretary General, Mr Alfred Kasozi, also criticised the government for what he called the collapse of key national assets.

“The NRM government doesn’t manage parastatals. The policy of taxation has failed, people are being overtaxed, and the government doesn’t own anything. Parastatals like Uganda Commercial Bank, Uganda Railways, and UTL have been privatised and are now run by a few people,” Mr Kasozi said. He explained that education has become increasingly expensive and that Uganda’s democracy has been undermined by constitutional amendments removing term and age limits.

“The NRM government has totally killed service delivery. On paper, it looks developed, but on the ground, it’s totally different,” he said.

Independence values

“We must reflect on the values for which independence was fought accountability, equality, and self-governance, all of which have been eroded,” he added. Mr Robert Kasibante, the presidential flagbearer of the National Peasants Party (NPP), said peasants have been left behind despite decades of self-rule. “Many peasantry communities have been excluded from key leadership and government positions of influence under Gen Museveni’s regime, which has consumed 40 of the 63 years of our independence. This has denied peasants the true benefits of independence,” he said, adding: “The Electoral Commission, Parliament, and the Judiciary lack autonomy. We promise to empower all arms and agencies of government for better and more efficient service delivery.” Mr Kasibante called for greater inclusion and accountability as Uganda moves toward another election cycle. “Uganda marks 63 years of independence amid calls for transparency, accountability, and economic inclusion of marginalised communities,” he said.

Flag independence

Mr Habib Buwembo, the mobilisation head at the National Unity Platform (NUP), Uganda’s leading Opposition party, said the country cannot be considered independent when citizens still rely on handouts from President Museveni. He cited loss of businesses, killings on fishing lakes, and restricted celebrations as tell-tale signs. Mr Buwembo added that the country still uses colonial-era laws and that Opposition parties are denied resources and freedom to operate, proving that Uganda’s political and economic independence remains elusive. “We cannot continue celebrating independence when Ugandans are still economically enslaved and politically oppressed.

True independence means freedom for all citizens, not just those in power,” Mr Buwembo said. Mr Moses Bigirwa, the Common Man’s Party (CMP) secretary general, said Uganda’s politics remain unstable and that the country cannot be considered truly independent until institutions are freed from individual control. “Uganda is still grappling with the political question within it. Individuals in power still act like the colonial rulers who granted us independence. Whoever gets into power does so forcefully, and leaving power becomes a tug of war,” he told Daily Monitor. He, however, expressed optimism that President Museveni could still rebuild confidence among Ugandans. “Mr Museveni should rebuild trust. Public institutions should be independent and fair so that citizens can freely elect leaders of their choice. That’s the only way Uganda can become truly independent,” he said.





Compiled by Damali Mukhaye, Maria Jacinta Kanyange, Vicent Lusambya, Sylvia Katushabe, Sylvia Namagembe, and David Walugembe



