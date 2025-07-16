Presidential hopeful Henry Byamukama unveils platform for 2026 elections

Ugandan presidential aspirant Henry Byabakama Katabazi has launched a new political platform dubbed Sustainable Group Progress, pledging a research-based, practical approach to governance ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Katabazi, who officially declared his presidential bid on Tuesday, said the platform is not a registered political party, but rather a values-driven movement aimed at uniting “proven global solutions” in agriculture, energy, governance, and technology to fast-track Uganda’s transformation.

“We have already been implementing some of these solutions, and they speak for themselves,” Katabazi told journalists at the launch in Kampala, without specifying which sectors or regions had benefited.

He underscored the need to overhaul public policy design, warning against what he called a trend of poorly planned and inadequately researched government projects.

“When you build a 30,000-seat stadium for 2,000 people, that’s a failure of planning and research,” he said, in a veiled jab at recent infrastructure investments in Uganda.

Katabazi, positioning himself as a fresh alternative to Uganda’s long-serving leadership, advocated for a leadership style “that combines both heart and intellect.”

“True progress must be rooted in compassion as well as knowledge,” he said.

Although Sustainable Group Progress is not yet a formal political party, Katabazi did not rule out working with other formations ahead of the 2026 presidential race.

“We can only align if there is both ideological and moral compatibility,” he said, suggesting openness to coalitions with like-minded entities.

Katabazi promised a people-centered manifesto that prioritizes evidence-based policies and public accountability.

While he offered no immediate specifics on key campaign pledges, he framed his approach as both inclusive and pragmatic.

President Museveni, in power since 1986, has formally declared his intention to run again, for another 5-year-term in 2026.

Opposition parties are also expected to field candidates, including former presidential contenders such as Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) and Joseph Kabuleta, who have declared interest.

If cleared by the Electoral Commission, Byamukama will be expected to feature on the ballot in Uganda’s next general elections scheduled for January 2026.