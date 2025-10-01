Presidential hopeful Munyagwa cancels first Busoga campaign stops

Presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa of the Common Man’s Party Tuesday canceled his initial campaign visits to Bugiri and Bugweri districts in the Busoga sub-region, redirecting his efforts to Namuwongo instead.

The unexpected change left residents to go about their normal routines, with no political activity taking place in the two districts.

Speaking via phone, Munyagwa told Monitor that: “I have canceled my trip to Bugiri. I’m campaigning in Namuwongo. I will do my tour of the Busoga sub-region next week, starting in Kamuli District on Thursday.”

According to the Electoral Commission campaign arrangment, he is scheduled to be in Jinja District/City on October 1 but the shift makes Kamuli the first district in his Busoga region outreach.

Residents in Bugiri raised concerns over long-standing local issues, including the construction of the Nankoma–Bugiri–Namutumba road and the promised Bugiri central market, pledged by President Museveni during the 2021 campaigns but not yet implemented.

Rebecca Kagoya, a tailor in Bugiri Town, said the lack of local health facilities exacerbates congestion at Bugiri General Hospital.

“The incoming president should focus on building health centers at the parish level to reduce the burden on the main hospital,” she said, calling for more health workers and better equipment at lower-level facilities.

She also stressed the need for improved roads, noting that “if the roads are improved, it will be easier for every Ugandan to boost their household income.”

Youth unemployment was another pressing concern. Hamisi Waiswa, a resident of Kayango in Kapyanga Sub-county, urged the government to create more job opportunities for young people.

“If the government creates jobs for the youth, it will help reduce theft and other crimes among young people,” he told Monitor.

Traders in Bugiri Town raised their frustrations over the delay in constructing the central market. Badiru Kilego, Chairperson of Bugiri Central Market, said poor working conditions continue to affect their livelihoods due to the government’s inaction.

Munyagwa’s campaign, which began in Kampala on September 29, aims to address both national and local concerns as he challenges long-serving President Museveni in the 2026 elections.