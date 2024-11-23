Pressure grows over Besigye kidnapping

There’s growing local, regional and international pressure on the governments of Kenya and that of Uganda to explain the circumstances under which Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye was kidnapped, renditioned and charged at Uganda’s General Court Martial with having an illegal firearm.

Dr Besigye’s latest trial in a military court has been met with growing international condemnation.

The US State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs has made clear that “it is important that the circumstances … [around] the abduction and transnational rendition of civilian political figures, [Dr Besigye] and Obeid Lutale from Kenya to Uganda … and transnational rendition of civilian political figures.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by the powerful US Senate Foreign Relations Committee that underscored the Biden [administration’s] rhetoric about [transnational] repression.

Elsewhere, in a statement, the Platform for African Democrats (PAD) has called “for the immediate and unconditional release of Dr Kizza Besigye”, adding that “his family and his lawyers [should] be given immediate access to him.”

By press time, Dr Besigye’s wife, Ms Winnie Byanyima, was expected to touch down in Uganda at 11.30am yesterday and thereafter visit him at Luzira prison where he is currently on remand until December 2.

The growing international pressure forced Kenyan president William Ruto to address the matter, albeit tersely, in his Thursday State of the Nation Address.

President Ruto said he doesn’t justify abductions and enforced disappearances, adding, rather broadly, that Kenya has "a democracy which we are proud of, must defend, and should deepen by all means …”

Back in the news

When Dr Besigye recently had surgery on his right hand in the United States following injuries that he sustained during the 2011 Walk-to-Work protests, the news passed by virtually unnoticed.

Now aged 68, it was easy for one to dismiss Dr Besigye as a spent force. The crowds he attracted this year while trying to ratchet up support for a faction of the Forum Democratic Change (FDC) party appeared to offer support.

Yet his abduction in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi last weekend and his appearance in the General Court Martial this past week shows President Museveni’s physician during the Luweero Bush War in the 1980s remains a clear and present threat to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

Dr Besigye, along with Mr Obeid Lutale, stand accused of taking a firearm (pistol) to Nairobi, Kenya; Athens, Greece; and Geneva, Switzerland.

Both accused parties told a seven-member Court Martial panel led by Brig Robert Freeman Mugabe that the military has no jurisdiction over them since they are civilians.

Dr Besigye retired from the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) in 2001, having attained the rank of colonel.

The coming weeks will witness an effort by Dr Besigye’s lawyers to wrestle the charges from the Court Martial to the civilian courts as Mr Erias Lukwago, one of the retired colonel’s lawyers, made clear this past week.

Mr Lukwago pointed out a raft of illegalities, including illegally extraditing his clients from Kenya, that he thinks are enough to render the entire trial nullity.

Mr Lukwago is also the interim head of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), the Katonga faction from the FDC party that has Dr Besigye’s unqualified support.

Just under 40 members of the FDC faction were arrested in Kisumu, Kenya, before being extradited to Uganda. They were granted bail in October, with terrorism charges still hovering above their heads.

Kabaziguruka’s feat

The desire to take the battle to civilian courts is informed by the position taken by the Opposition that since the Court Martial is a military court that takes orders directly from the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Museveni, accused persons stand no chance there.

This position was buttressed by Justice Kenneth Kakuru’s judgement, rejecting the trial of civilians in the Court Martial in a constitutional court petition filed by former Nakawa lawmaker Michael Kabaziguruka, who had been charged with treason.

“The General Court Martial, therefore, is a specialised court, set up by parliament clearly and is not part of the Judiciary. It is part of the Executive arm of government established under chapter 12 of the constitution which provides for the country’s defence and national security,” Justice Kakuru, who has since died, said.

He added: “Several attempts by the Executive to place the General Court Martial under the same footing as Courts of Judicature has, in my view, originated confusion and discord among jurists, legal practitioners and scholars. It is simply trying to fit a square peg in around a hole.”

Justice Remmy Kasule, another member of the panel that heard Kabaziguruka's petition, concluded that civilians can’t have a fair trial in the military court.

“By the Court Martial extending its jurisdiction to try civilians who are not members of the UPDF in respect of all offences under the penal code Act and other enactments subjects ordinary civilians to criminal prosecutions that have no safeguards of a fair trial and proper administration of justice, the ensuring of which is a constitutional duty of the DPP. This is inconsistent and in contravention of the intent, purpose and overall spirit of articles 28(1), 126 (1), and 210(b) of the Constitution.”

Uphill task

Yet, this notwithstanding, all indications point to Dr Besigye and his legal team facing an uphill task to match the feat that Kabaziguruka pulled off.

Players in the legal space who asked not to be named said Kabaziguruka, who was a key member of Besigye’s defiance campaign, stood a chance because he was heard by independent jurists.

When he was arraigned before the Court Martial chaired by Gen Andrew Gutti, Kabaziguruka showcased a streak of defiance never seen before.

For starters, he not only refused to answer the question fired off by Gutti’s panel but also rejected free legal representation by Maj Patra Asha availed courtesy the military court. Kabaziguruka defiantly insisted that since he is a civilian, he couldn’t be prosecuted in an illicit court.

“I’m a civilian who should be tried in a civilian court. I can hire a private lawyer, but I can’t because I’m in the wrong court. If you force me to be tried here, I prefer to represent myself,” Kabaziguruka said amid applause from his supporters.

Kabaziguruka didn’t ask for bail.

He instead chose to first challenge his trial in the High Court’s civil division on grounds that the military court has no business trying civilians.

This challenge was knocked back by Justice Patricia Basaza Wasswa, claiming that the case had already been determined by the Supreme Court.

Undeterred, since the case had been heard in the civilian court, Kabaziguruka’s lawyers dashed to the High Court’s criminal division where Justice Yasin Nyanzi, who has since retired, granted him bail.

With that feather in his cap, Kabaziguruka never returned to the military court.

Court Martial’s bad rap

The reason why civilians avoid the military courts at all costs was clear when David Sejusa, the retired UPDF general formerly known as Tinyefuza, was charged at this court.

Getting bail proved to be futile despite Sejusa presenting witnesses that included Lukwago and Deo Kizito, a medical surgeon.

Maj Gen Levi Karuhanga's Court Martial rejected the witnesses on account of not being substantial.

Gen Karuhanga, who has since died, made the whole process of getting bail extremely hard when he asked Sejusa to get serving army generals to be his sureties.

Sejusa had told the military court that he had been “constructively” retired from the army.

The general consensus was that, on account of having fallen out with the establishment, it was terribly difficult for Sejusa to convince serving army generals to be his sureties.

To free himself from the Court Martial, Sejusa dashed to the High Court’s civil division. Consequently, he challenged his trial in a military court on grounds that he had been constructively retired.

With that, Justice Margaret Oumo Oguli, who has since retired, suspended Sejusa’s trial before the Court Martial until Sejusa’s claim of being retired constructively was determined.

Sejusa used this opportunity to ask the High Court’s criminal division to grant him bail, which Justice Wilson Masalu Musene did, offering Sejusa freedom after months in which he had been incarcerated at Makindye military barracks cells and Luzira prison.

Using the Sejusa template

This is the path Dr Besigye’s lawyers want to take as they have made clear their intention to contest the legality of charges since all the crimes that have been slumped on Museveni’s former physician were allegedly committed outside Uganda.

Mr Lukwago insists the charges can't stand because the charge sheet doesn’t mention whether being found in possession of firearms is in breach of the UPDF Act or the Kenya Defence Forces Act.

“If you talk about acts committed in Kenya and you relate them to the UPDF Act of Uganda it is a nullity,” Mr Lukwago said.

It’s clear that to make this case Besigye’s lawyers will have to go to the High Court which is a superior court to the court martial.

Recent precedents, however, show that judges in civilian courts are no longer willing to stand in the way of the military courts.

For instance, in 2021, the High Court declined to hear the bail application for 36 supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporters who are battling charges of illegal possession of military stores in the Court Martial.

The suspects had been arrested while on the campaign trail in Kalangala District before the 2021 General Election.

They were first charged before the Masaka Chief Magistrate Court, which granted them bail.

They, however, never enjoyed freedom as they were re-arrested and presented before the Court Martial for illegal possession of ammunition.

When they asked for bail in this military court it was denied on grounds that they would continue perpetrating acts of violence.

Judiciary on the spot

With Kabaziguruka and Sejusa’s precedents in mind, the NUP supporters filed another bail application in the High Court’s criminal division.

However, Festo Nsenga, then the deputy registrar of the Criminal Division of the High Court, was quick to tell the accused that the file couldn’t be taken before the judge to hear them.

“...We have studied both your pleadings and the Authority of Hon Michael Andrew Kabaziguruka vs Uganda, HC/CR/MA/258/2016 attached to your letter above, and have concluded that since your application arises from a case before another court (the General Court Martial), and given our more recent decision of Hajj Abdallah Kitatta vs Uganda HC/CR/MA/43/2018 (that is available online), we cannot entertain your application,” Nsenga ruled, committing the political prisoners to the fate of Court Martial.

The fear that the civilian courts have ended their resistance to civilian trials in the court martial has been heightened by the undue delay by the Supreme Court to determine an appeal filed by the Attorney General.

The appeal challenges the Constitutional Court that nullified the trial of civilians in military courts in the Kabaziguruka petition.

The appeal was first heard in 2021 by a panel that had Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Stella Arach-Amoko, Rubby Opio Aweri, Faith Mwondha, Prof Lillian Tibatemwa, Ezekiel Muhanguzi and Mike Chibita. But before the judges could write judgements, Muhanguzi retired.

To compound matters, Opio Aweri and Arach Amoko died in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

In May, the Supreme Court bench that had Justices Owiny-Dollo Chigamoy, Mwondha, Percy Night Tuhaise, Chibita, Monica Mugenyi, Elizabeth Musoke and Catherine Bamugemereire re-heard the case, but there is no judgement yet.

This has prompted Opposition politicians to cry foul and accuse the Judiciary of enabling the Executive in persecuting its political opponents.

“The Chief Justice is sitting on the judgement while civilians are being tried in the court martial illegally,” Mr Lukwago said.

Previous case

This is the second time that Dr Besigye is appearing before the Court Martial.

His first appearance in 2005 was triggered by terrorism and possession of firearms charges.

The state, however, made a legal mistake because the aforesaid offences arose from the same facts as the treason and misprision of treason charges previously preferred against the accused in the High Court.

Dr Besigye’s legal team exploited this mistake by ensuring that the case stayed in the civilian courts.

Justice Kasule, who has since retired having been elevated to the Court of Appeal, was the first to issue an injunction staying Besigye's trial in the Court Martial.

With the army refusing to release Besigye, who had been granted bail by the High Court, Besigye’s legal team’s next move was to apply for a habeas corpus in the High Court.

This prompted Justice John Bosco Katutsi, who has since retired, to rule that the “continued detention of Besigye on a purported warrant of commitment from the [Court Martial] was illegal, unlawful and in contempt of the High Court order to release the applicant on bail.” Justice Katutsi, accordingly, ordered Besigye’s immediate release.

Without challenging the rulings of the High Court, Gen Elly Tumwine, then the chairperson of the Court Martial, continued with the trial.

Even when the Constitutional Court pronounced itself on the matter, declaring that the military court did not have the jurisdiction to try Besigye and his co-accused, Gen Tumwine, who has since died, did not take heed.

Following the judgement by the Constitutional Court, the Judiciary came under heavy attack from the military establishment with Sejusa, then Coordinator of Security Agencies, insisting that “courts of law cannot order the army… the army would not accept this business of being ordered by judges”.

Sejusa’s conclusion that the judges had decided to side with “wrongdoers instead of helping the State” was supported by President Museveni who vowed to fight the Constitutional Court ruling legally and politically.